Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty shares first post since her statement on Raj Kundra’s arrest. See here
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty shares first post since her statement on Raj Kundra’s arrest. See here

Shilpa Shetty shared her first post since she broke her silence on her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest. She has largely kept away from social media since his arrest on July 19.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty has mostly stayed off social media since her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest.

Shilpa Shetty has been on a kind of social media hiatus since the Mumbai Police arrested her husband Raj Kundra last month for his alleged connection with a pornography racket. On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of India, she shared her first post since she broke her silence on the case earlier this month.

Posting a graphic of the tricolour flag waving in the background and a chakra rotating, Shilpa wrote in an Instagram post, “Wishing all my fellow Indians around the world a very Happy Independence Day. #HappyIndependenceDay #74YearsOfIndependence #75thIndependenceDay #SwatantrataDiwas #JaiHind.”

Raj was arrested on July 19 for allegedly being involved in the production and streaming of pornographic content through an app called Hotshots. He is currently in judicial custody.

In her first post after Raj’s arrest, Shilpa urged everyone to watch Hungama 2 and wrote that the film ‘involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard’ and that it ‘shouldn’t suffer’.

Also see | Kangana Ranaut frolics in pool with nephew, jokes mom’s salwar kameez is culture shock for Budapest locals

Earlier this month, Shilpa issued a statement on Raj’s arrest and objected to the ‘unwarranted aspersions’ cast on her and the trolling that she and her family were being subjected to. “MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity ‘Never complain, never explain’. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary,” she said.

Shilpa also urged everyone to respect her family’s privacy for the sake of their two children - Viaan and Samisha - and maintained that she is a ‘proud law-abiding Indian citizen’. “We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shilpa shetty raj kundra

Related Stories

bollywood

When Raj Kundra joked he runs multiple businesses as it is easier than dealing with Shilpa Shetty’s ‘nakhre’

UPDATED ON AUG 06, 2021 06:24 PM IST
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan posts happy photos with her hours after her statement on Raj Kundra’s arrest

UPDATED ON AUG 03, 2021 06:31 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

US dad dances to title track of Chak De India to celebrate Independence Day

Engaged couple got separated during partition. Woman recalls how they met again

Independence Day 2021: Viral post remembers Independent India's first gold medal

Joe Biden holds up placard with ‘Dude with sign’ about Covid-19 vaccines
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP