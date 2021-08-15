Shilpa Shetty shares first post since her statement on Raj Kundra’s arrest. See here

Shilpa Shetty has been on a kind of social media hiatus since the Mumbai Police arrested her husband Raj Kundra last month for his alleged connection with a pornography racket. On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of India, she shared her first post since she broke her silence on the case earlier this month.

Posting a graphic of the tricolour flag waving in the background and a chakra rotating, Shilpa wrote in an Instagram post, “Wishing all my fellow Indians around the world a very Happy Independence Day. #HappyIndependenceDay #74YearsOfIndependence #75thIndependenceDay #SwatantrataDiwas #JaiHind.”

Raj was arrested on July 19 for allegedly being involved in the production and streaming of pornographic content through an app called Hotshots. He is currently in judicial custody.

In her first post after Raj’s arrest, Shilpa urged everyone to watch Hungama 2 and wrote that the film ‘involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard’ and that it ‘shouldn’t suffer’.

Also see | Kangana Ranaut frolics in pool with nephew, jokes mom’s salwar kameez is culture shock for Budapest locals

Earlier this month, Shilpa issued a statement on Raj’s arrest and objected to the ‘unwarranted aspersions’ cast on her and the trolling that she and her family were being subjected to. “MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity ‘Never complain, never explain’. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary,” she said.

Shilpa also urged everyone to respect her family’s privacy for the sake of their two children - Viaan and Samisha - and maintained that she is a ‘proud law-abiding Indian citizen’. “We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course,” she said.