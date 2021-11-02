Shilpa Shetty shares note after Raj Kundra goes off social media: ‘Great loss can push us into place we never imagined’

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram Stories to share an excerpt from a book on the ‘wilderness of intuition’. Her note comes shortly after her husband Raj Kundra deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The excerpt starts with a quote attributed to Alan Alda: “You have to leave the city of your comfort and go into the wilderness of your intuition. What you’ll discover will be wonderful. What you’ll discover is yourself.”

The book then goes on to talk about the need to step out of one’s comfort zone. “We gravitate towards comfort. We might have some complaints about our lives—things aren’t perfect—but we know who we are and where we’re going (more or less), and we feel okay about it. What happens when we step out of our comfort zone? Spending a year in another country can cause us to see ourselves and the world much differently. A great loss—or any major change—can push us into a place we never imagined,” it read.

“I need to step out of my comfort zone and see what happens. Rather than fight change, I’ll embrace it,” the excerpt concludes.

Shilpa Shetty shared a book excerpt on Instagram Stories.

On Monday, it came to the notice of internet users that Raj went off social media. He had been inactive on Twitter and Instagram since his arrest in a porn-related case in July. He was accused of being involved in the production and streaming of adult videos. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Shilpa, in her only statement in the case, said that she is a ‘proud law-abiding Indian citizen’ and objected to the ‘unwarranted aspersions’ cast on her by the media and others. She also urged everyone to respect her family’s privacy for the sake of her and Raj’s kids Viaan and Samisha.