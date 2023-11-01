Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Mira Rajput celebrate Karwa Chauth together; Parineeti Chopra gives glimpse of her mehendi



ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 01, 2023 09:39 PM IST

Sonam Kapoor wore a silk silver saree and crimson blouse. Shilpa Shetty wore a pink saree and matching blouse.

Bollywood celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Bipasha Basu, and Mira Rajput, among others are celebrating Karwa Chauth. Actor Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor held a get together at his Mumbai house which saw many celebrities in attendance. Several celebrities also shared posts on Instagram giving glimpses inside their Karwa Chauth. (Also Read | Kiara Advani to Parineeti Chopra: Bollywood celebs who will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth this year)

Sonam, Shilpa wear saree on Karwa Chauth

Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput celebrated Karwa Chauth.

Celebrities wore ethnic wear as they reached Anil's residence. For the occasion, Sonam Kapoor arrived at her father's house in a silk silver saree and crimson blouse. She posed for the paparazzi and also waved at them. Shilpa Shetty wore a pink saree and matching blouse for the occasion.

Mira, Natasha pose for paparazzi

Mira Rajput smiled and posed for the paparazzi as she wore a red and golden saree. She matched it with a golden blouse. Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal wore a pink and silver lehenga as she posed for the camera. Akanksha Malhotra also wore a red saree for the get together.

Shilpa shares video from get-together

Shilpa posted a video as she sat at a table with Sunita and others. Mira, Natasha and several others sat at another table. She captioned the post, "Happy Karva Chauth ladies. Thank you @kapoor.sunita for all the meticulous planning and doing all the rituals with so much love. #happyfasting #celebrations #love #gratitude."

Parineeti shares post of her first Karwa Chauth

Newly wedded bride Parineeti Chopra gave a glimpse of her mehendi on her first Karwa Chauth. On Instagram Stories, Parineeti treated fans with a picture of her hand with mehendi art featuring a woman holding a chhanni (sieve) in her hand. Her face wasn't visible in the picture, but she seemingly wore a red outfit. She also flaunted her pink chooda. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Waiting with moon emoji."

Parineeti Chopra gave a glimpse of her mehendi on her first Karwa Chauth.

Bipasha shares post

Bipasha Basu penned a heartfelt for her husband Karan Singh Grover. She shared adorable pictures on Instagram. "Our first Karwa Chauth post our wedding. Time has flown by so fast. My love and prayers for you @iamksgofficial have only gotten stronger and stronger each year. You are my person, my forever, my heart , my life , my everything. Monkeylove forever. Happy Karwa Chauth to all," she captioned the post.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

