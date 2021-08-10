Shilpa Shetty to make first public appearance since Raj Kundra's arrest for a Covid-19 fundraiser?

Shilpa Shetty is set to make her first public appearance since the arrest of her husband, businessman Raj Kundra in a porn racket case. The actor is expected to join Bollywood and international stars, such as Arjun Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Ed Sheeran, Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and Steven Spielberg, for a Covid-19 relief fundraiser.

The virtual event, titled We For India: Saving Lives, Protecting Livelihoods, is set to take place on August 15. The proceeds from the event will be utilized to provide facilities such as oxygen concentrators, cylinders, ventilators, essential medicines, and ICU units. Funds will also go towards supporting the staffing of vaccination centres. Donations are also expected to support long-term public recovery and rebuild livelihoods.

The three-hour videothon is set to stream on Facebook starting Sunday evening and will be hosted by Rajkummar Rao.

The event comes almost a month after Raj Kundra was arrested in the case of alleged production and publishing of pornographic content. His wife, actor Shilpa Shetty has been away from the spotlight since the arrest. She has taken a break from her reality show Super Dancer 4.

Last week, she issued a statement on Instagram, urging everyone to respect her family’s privacy for the sake of her children--Viaan and Samisha. "MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity ‘Never complain, never explain’. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary," she said in the statement.

"As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same,” she had added.