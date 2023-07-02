Shilpa Shetty flaunts her toned abs in red thigh-high slit dress at 48, fans call her ‘inspiration’. Watch

On Sunday, actor Shilpa Shetty was seen out and about in the Goregaon Film City. She posed for the paparazzi in a stunning red dress before heading towards India's Got Talent set. Not only her statement dress, but also her toned abs are grabbing all the attention of the internet. Also read: Deepika Padukone gets a special mention as Raj Kundra wishes Shilpa Shetty on her birthday

Shilpa Shetty in red dress

Shilpa Shetty on the sets of India's Got Talent Season 10. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)(viral bhayani)

Shilpa arrived in a red dress which came with a thigh-high slit. It also featured a one-shoulder sleeve alongside an extended frill, which was attached to her right wrist. A cut-out design right on her abs further elevated the appeal of her dress. The actor finished off her look with a high bun as her hairstyle and high purple heels.

She got down from her vanity van and posed for the media with a refreshing smile. She also thanked them before leaving for the shoot. The video of the same has been shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram.

Fans react to Shilpa Shetty's look

Reacting to it, an Instagram user wrote in the comment section, “Till date she's so consistent.... Serious efforts lagte Hain itna maintain karne mein ... This lady is a serious inspiration.” “Her taste in dressing above beyond,” added another one. Someone also said, “No doubt....she looks patakha (cracker) at this this age too.”

Shilpa Shetty turns 48

This is not the only time that Shilpa has blown people's minds with her fitness. Last month, she turned 48. She had posted pictures from her vacation in Tuscany and left people wondering about her age. One of her photos had her posing by the swimming pool and flaunting her toned body in a swimsuit.

Her post read, "Basking under the Tuscan Sun soaking in the natural thermal spring waters @termedisaturnia. This place is divine, also known as the holy waters, for 3000 years, hot spring water has gushed from the centre of the earth bringing enormous health benefits to those that come in contact with it. Feel blessed and rejuvenated to experience this. "

The actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. It will mark her web series debut. She also has Sukhee and Kannada film KD in the pipeline. She will be seen with Kirron Kher and rapper Badshah on India's Got Talent Season 10.

