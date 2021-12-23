Shilpa Shetty twins with daughter Samisha at airport, fans call her a 'cutiepie'. Watch

Shilpa Shetty flew out of Mumbai on Thursday and she was accompanied by her daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra. Shilpa and Samisha were spotted twinning in white – the actor wore a white sweatshirt with padded shoulders with black leather pants while Samisha wore a similar white outfit as well.

A video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram shows Shilpa putting on her face mask before exiting her car at the airport. She then carries Samisha out of the car and they walk together while holding hands. Before entering through the airport gates, Shilpa asks Samisha to wave at the paparazzi, which she does for a brief moment. The video wraps with Shilpa picking her up in her arms and waving goodbye to the photographers.

In the comments section of the post, several users referred to Samisha as a ‘cutiepie’. Some users also enquired why Samisha was not wearing a mask. One user came up with a counter argument and wrote: “How can you expect the little baby to wear a mask? She is just one-year-old.”

Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra are also parents to son Viaan Raj Kundra. The couple welcomed Samisha through surrogacy last year – she was born on February 15, 2020.

Earlier this week, Shilpa shared a post in support of Raj, who was arrested in a porn case. Shilpa’s reaction arrived after Raj denied the allegations levelled against him in a strongly-worded statement, calling the case a ‘witch hunt’. “After much contemplation, considering there are many misleading and irresponsible statements and articles floating around and my silence has been misconstrued for weakness. I would like to start by stating that I have never been involved in the production and distribution of ‘pornography’ ever in my life,” he said.

In an Instagram story, Shilpa shared a quote attributed to former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill after Raj's statement: “The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.” Raj, who was arrested in July, is currently on bail while the case is in court.

Shilpa has joined the judges’ panel for India’s Got Talent’s upcoming season, along with Kirron Kher, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir. The new season will start airing in January.

