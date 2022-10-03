Shilpa Shetty works out in the gym wearing ethnic Indian outfit, says 'it is Navratri'. Watch

Shilpa Shetty is not new to making a style statement with her outfits. But, in her latest Instagram post, the actor grabbed attention for wearing the unexpected as she worked out in the gym. Shilpa shared a gym video of herself, where she wore not her usual workout clothes – yoga pants with a tank top or sports bra – but a kurta with a pair of palazzo pants. The actor also wrote a hilarious caption as she explained her outfit choices. Also read: Shilpa Shetty performs yoga on tree, fans joke 'gir jaogi'

The workout video starts with Shilpa using a ‘seated chest press equipment’ at the gym. In between taking long breaths during the workout, Shilpa says, “Outfit mat dekho, emotions samjho (do not look at my outfit, understand my emotions)… Be fit in any outfit.” The actor was seen without any makeup, and dressed in a sleeveless white and red printed kurta and white pants.

In her caption, Shilpa wrote, “Today’s Monday motivation: Get fit in any outfit. It’s Navratri, remember.” The actor added a flexed biceps and winking emoji to the caption. She further wrote, “Practiced the ‘seated chest press equipment’ to begin with, primarily works shoulders and strengthens and develops the chest muscles and triceps.” Sharing details of her new exercise routine, keeping in mind the leg injury, Shilpa also said in the video in Hindi, “My leg is broken, not my hands.”

In her caption, the actor also shared her tips and the common mistakes to avoid, when working on the particular gym equipment. She also wrote in her caption, “Wanted to also break the myth that women do not need to train chest…” Many commented on Shilpa’s workout video, with some reacting to her gym look. One wrote, “Outfit mat dekho (don’t see the outfit).” Another comment read, “I have no words.” One person wanted to see Shilpa workout wearing a saree next. He commented on her post, “Let's saree challenge Shilpa.”

Shilpa had recently injured herself while working on filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s new project. The actor, who takes her fitness routine seriously, has been sharing pictures and videos from the gym and how she is improvising her fitness routine, despite nursing a broken leg. Shilpa will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, which will star her alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The series, which will stream on Prime Video, also marks the OTT debut of Shilpa, Sidharth, and Rohit.

