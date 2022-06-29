Shilpa Shetty sits on a tree as she performs yoga, fans warn her 'gir jaogi'. See pic

Shilpa Shetty, a fitness enthusiast, shared a picture of herself doing yoga. What caught everyone's attention was that the actor was doing it while sitting on a tree's humongous roots. Shilpa is currently vacationing in London with her family members, and has been sharing videos from there on Instagram. Also Read: Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha copies her as they feed ducks in London. Watch

Sharing the picture, Shilpa wrote, “Stay rooted and breathe.” Reacting to the picture, one fan commented, “Gir jaogi (You'll fall).” Complimenting Shilpa, one said, “Superb.” Along with a laughing emoji, one person wrote the name of yoga guru ‘Baba Ram Dev.’ While one fan said, “Ma'am please come down.”

Shilpa Shetty shares new pic.

Last year in an interview with Hindustan Times, Shilpa revealed how she encourages her husband Raj Kundra and son Vivaan to do yoga. She said, “When Raj initially started doing yoga, he’d scream and say ‘Aaaahhh, how can you do this? How can you bend your knee?’. Jab tak mai unko stretch karaungi, pata nahi mera kya hoga (I was like by the time he will learn stretching I don't know what will happen). But thankfully, he’s now enjoying it and practices whenever he gets time. Vivaan does yoga at school. I strongly feel it should be made a compulsory subject for kids. Yoga is a science and one must start doing it at a younger age, so when they grow up, they can put it into use and continue practising it as they get older.

Shilpa's last film Nikamma was released on June 17. Directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Shabbir Khan Films and Sony Pictures India, the film also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Hindustan Times' review described Shilpa's character in the film as ‘gutsy, fierce yet vulnerable, and wow’.

Shilpa has Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force in the pipeline. The project, which will stream on Amazon Prime Videos, also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. Part of Rohit's cop pays an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism" of police personnel across the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON