Shilpa Shirodkar shares pics from her ‘perfect’ daughter Anushka's birthday dinner: ‘Family, food, and endless joy’

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar has shared glimpses from her daughter Anushka's birthday dinner. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa posted a string of photos along with a sweet note. Shilpa Shirodkar posted photos with her daughter, Anushka.

Shilpa Shirodkar shares pics from her daughter's birthday dinner

In the photos, Shilpa, her husband Aparesh Ranjit and their daughter posed inside a restaurant. Anushka's friend was also part of a family selfie. For the outing, Shilpa wore a grey outfit, while Anushka opted for a multi-coloured dress. Aparesh was seen in a white shirt and a black suit.

Shilpa pens a sweet note

Sharing the photos, Shilpa wrote, "A perfect birthday dinner for a perfect daughter. Family, food, and endless joy (red heart emoji). #ShilpaShirodkar." Reacting to the post, Gauahar Khan commented, "Same same but different #beautiful." Juhi Babbar said, "Sooo pretty." A fan said, "Your daughter is so gorgeous." A person wrote, "Wow, such a beautiful family."

Shilpa's recent birthday post for her daughter

On her birthday, Shilpa shared an old video featuring toddler Anushka dancing to Desi Girl. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to my sweet, sweet Anoushki! I’m sitting here thinking about how fast time goes, and honestly, no matter how many birthdays you celebrate … for me, you will always be my baby."

"Watching you grow and become the kind, thoughtful, and strong young woman you are today fills my heart with a pride I can’t even put into words. I am so incredibly proud of who you are becoming. You are truly my world, the greatest joy in my life, and, believe it or not, my very best friend," she added.

"I love you more than all the stars in the sky. Have the most wonderful birthday, my baby! Mumma loves you so so so much. A promise I make today and forever mumma always has your back. Continue shining my babyloo..@anoushkaranjit," concluded her note.

About Shilpa's projects

Shilpa quit Bollywood in 2000. She then married Aparesh and lived across several countries. She was recently seen in Jatadhara, a horror action comedy film written and directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal. Produced by Zee Studios in association with Prerna Arora, Umesh KR Bansal, Rajiv Agarwal, Shivin Narang, and Nikhil Nanda, the film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. It also stars Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Divya Khosla Kumar, Ravi Prakash, Indira Krishna, Naveen Neni, Shreya Sharma, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and Rajeev Kanakala.

Shilpa was a popular face in Hindi films during the late 1980s and 1990s. She recently returned to the limelight through Bigg Boss 18, where she was seen alongside Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Nyra Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, and Alice Kaushik.