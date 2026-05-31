Shishir Sharma still can’t accept Chhichhore co-star Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide: ‘Bahut his suljha hua…’

Nearly six years after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, his Chhichhore co-star Shishir Sharma admits he is still unable to come to terms with the loss. Reflecting on Sushant’s death, the actor said he continues to find it hard to believe that the actor died by suicide.

Shishir Sharma on Sushant Singh Rajput

Shishir Sharma worked with Sushant Singh Rajput on Chhichhore.

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Recently, Shishir joined Siddharth Kannan in his latest podcast on his YouTube channel. When asked whether he believed Sushant had died by suicide, the veteran actor said he did not think the late star was someone who would take such an extreme step.

Shishir said, “I don’t think he was a man who would take a step like that." He went on to call him a “bahut hi suljha hua aadmi (he was very sorted)." Recalling the time when he got to know about his death in 2020, the actor admitted that he “could not hold back my tears. It was difficult."

Shishir further revealed that the news came as a devastating shock, and he found it difficult to process the loss. He recalled being unable to comprehend how someone as talented and full of promise could be gone so suddenly, admitting that it took him a long time to come to terms with the tragedy.

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{{^usCountry}} The actor shared, “Kuch to karan hoga, aisa koi khudkhushi thodi kar leta hai…Ab kisse baat karein? (There must have been some reason; no one takes their own life just like that. Now who do we talk to? What can we even say) … I just left it and said it’s rather sad, rather unfortunate, than a man that something like this happens to a man who has taken acting profession seriously." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor shared, “Kuch to karan hoga, aisa koi khudkhushi thodi kar leta hai…Ab kisse baat karein? (There must have been some reason; no one takes their own life just like that. Now who do we talk to? What can we even say) … I just left it and said it’s rather sad, rather unfortunate, than a man that something like this happens to a man who has taken acting profession seriously." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shishir also looked back on Sushant’s body of work, highlighting his standout performances in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and several others. Praising the late actor’s talent, he said Sushant consistently delivered powerful performances and left a lasting impression on audiences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shishir also looked back on Sushant’s body of work, highlighting his standout performances in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and several others. Praising the late actor’s talent, he said Sushant consistently delivered powerful performances and left a lasting impression on audiences. {{/usCountry}}

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About Sushant's death, what happened after

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His postmortem report stated the cause of death was asphyxia. The postmortem was conducted at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital. Investigations ruled that he died by suicide.

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A case of alleged abetment to suicide was registered against his then-girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, by Sushant’s parents. A parallel probe into alleged drug procurement by her also began on the basis of her WhatsApp chats. She was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the cases registered against her in connection with a drugs-related probe linked to Sushant. In 2025, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) gave her a clean chit in Sushant's death case.

Rhea faced time in jail and a social boycott following the death of Sushant. However, the CBI’s closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has brought relief to Rhea, as she has been cleared of any charges. Since then, Rhea has made a comeback in the public through her podcast and her entrepreneur venture.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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