Shiva Rajkumar doesn't feel Ranveer Singh was overshadowed by Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar: 'His subtlety is brilliant'

Ever since Dhurandhar released in theatres about a month back, a mini-debate has gripped India. Which is the standout performance from the film? A section of fans swear by Akshaye Khanna’s villainous turn as Rehman Dakait, which is easily the most flamboyant character in the film. But others argue that Ranveer Singh had a tougher task delivering his performance in a more understated manner. Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar is in the latter camp. The actor explained his choice at a film event recently. Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar.

Shiva Rajkumar on Dhurandhar

The Kannada superstar is currently promoting his upcoming film, 45, for which he recently travelled to Mumbai. At a promotional event for the film, the actor was asked for his opinion on Dhurandhar, which he praised. When the journalist said he felt Akshaye Khanna had outperformed Ranveer Singh in the film, the actor interjected and said, “Akshaye Khanna, I liked, but Ranveer Singh I liked more. I think it was amazing.”

The actor then explained why he felt Ranveer had a tougher task ahead of him. “So beautifully he has performed. The subtlety was beautiful, because his role demands that subtlety. Akshaye Khanna’s role is such that he can do whatever he wants. That liberty was there. But (what Ranveer did), it’s not very easy to do that. His subtlety is done brilliantly well.”

In Dhurandhar, Ranveer plays an Indian spy infiltrating the gang of Pakistani gangster Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna. While Rehman is brutal, over-the-top, and loud, Ranveer’s Hamza had to be quiet and subtle, without drawing much attention to himself. Many critics noted this aspect of Ranveer’s performance.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. Having earned ₹1167 crore, Dhurandhar has cemented its place as one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever. A sequel, which concludes the story, will release in March 2026.