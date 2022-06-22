Shivaleeka Oberoi: Nothing comes easy in this industry

Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi feels proud to have paved her own path in the acting world.

“Nothing comes easy and one has to learn to take challenges head on to find a way for oneself. That’s all the more the reason I wish to make the most of the opportunities coming my way as competition is great and I can’t afford to slow down. I have it in me to mould into any given character and portray it well. Making the most of the opportunities will help me leave a mark as an actor and swiftly reach where I wish to,” says the Yeh Saali Aashiqui (2019) and Khuda Haafiz (2020) actor.

Talking about her debut in 2019, she said, “I made my debut with Vardhan Puri in YSA and the film actually picked up by word of mouth but till then it was very late and theatres just took the film down. Meri to pehli film hi theatre se utaar di gayi thi but it went on for digital release and followed by KH which gave me my first hit project. All these have been experiences of sorts and made me mentally stronger.”

Starting as an assistant after an acting course, Oberoi is glad to get a chance to explore the actor in her with her last release.

“I am an absolutely outgoing, bubbly being, so when KH1 was offered, I was all game to be this newly married girl who is trapped in an unwanted situation. It was a tough call as there were fewer dialogues and more expressions assigned to my character. But thankfully, I was able to emote that pain, vulnerability and it really worked well.”

In her next film Oberoi will be seen playing a mother on screen. “The story goes forward in KH: Chapter II and the couple adopt a kid. Playing a mom was absolutely okay for me. See, every film will have a different spectrum and what matters is how well I blend with its premise. I have no qualms about playing a mother on screen, as that’s what acting is all about,” says the actor.

Meanwhile, Oberoi is busy preparing for her next feature film slated for release next year.