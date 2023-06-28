Shoaib Akhtar has a hilarious, frustrated reaction to Pasoori remake: ‘Ae ki…’

Shoaib's tweet

Taking to Twitter, Shoaib wrote, “Aye ki pasoori paayi ay (What is this disaster).” The tweet got 5000 likes and multiple retweets. A person echoed his sentiments in the replies. “Beraa ghark kr k rkh dea (they have ruined it),” they wrote. Another person commented, “Pasoori ruined by T-Series as usual.” A Twitter user replied, “Another Day another humiliation for T-series.”

The makers unveiled the recreated song Pasoori Nu from Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Satya Prem Ki Katha on Monday morning. The new version has garnered mixed reviews. Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar have given the vocals.

About the original Pasoori

Ali Sethi's song Pasoori had become an international phenomenon last year, fusing poetic tradition with global beats to fuel the rise of the Pakistani singer's star.

The Punjabi track whose title roughly translates to "difficult mess" was 2022's most-searched song on Google and has surpassed half a billion views on YouTube. Sethi was "astounded" by the global response to the song, which has the improvisational framework of a traditional South Asian "raga" mixed with the region's contemporary sounds, along with Turkish strings, flamenco-style claps and the four-four Latino reggaeton beats keeping rhythm for much of today's reigning pop.

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic film reunites Kartik and Kiara after their 2022 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film was earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu God Vishnu. However, after backlash, it was renamed Satyaprem Ki Katha.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania.

