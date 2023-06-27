Did Arijit Singh just confess he did Pasoori remake to support a charity: ‘Thodi gaali kha lenge’

Fans of singer Arjit Singh were quite disappointed when it was revealed that he would sing the remade version of the Pakistani hit Pasoori for upcoming movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. With backlash from all quarters coming his way, the singer seemingly took to Twitter to share his side of the story. Apparently, Arijit took on the song so he could support a charity. (Also read: Satyaprem Ki Katha song Pasoori Nu: Even Arijit Singh can't save 'disturbing' remake of Ali Sethi's Pakistani hit) Arijit Singh seems to be replying to people on Twitter about Pasoori.(AFP)

Did it for charity

A bunch of tweets and screenshots, apparently from Arijit's unverified Twitter account, are going viral. In it, he has said that he struck a deal with producers at T-Series to support a noble cause. When a fan asked him why he signed the deal, the singer said, “The maker has promised me a yearly fund for a school for underprivileged.” In another tweet he said, “The maker has promised me a yearly fund for a school for under privileged. That's more important. Thode gaali kha lenge (I'm fine with a few criticisms).”

Arijit is replying to fans.

Arijit also talked about ‘propaganda’. “We as music lovers don't want to see people bringing down an artist. Understand this is all propaganda. Industry makes and breaks an artist as per their convenience. We fight because they want us to,” he said.

Criticism is not making him sad

A person also asked him to not be sad with all the reactions. “I know you feel sad about the reactions for Pasoori Nu song, you feel guilty for singing remake songs because people always comparing. But believe me the song has another sense and it's really very good,” they wrote. Arijit replied, “No no I always knew it will have reaction. And I am not sad at all.”

Another fan asked, “There is a cross part in the original song. Don't you feel it should've also been covered? We've heard it live from you!!” He said, “I did it live for love. They did it for something else. So they decided what's best.” A fan also said, “But they are very toxic sir..bohat hate deta hai apko (you receive a lot of hate)...but it's okay... we ignore them.” Arijit replied, “Hate karne do (Let them hate). Inside they are not hating me. They don't know who to blame. I feel them.”

About Pasoori Nu

The makers unveiled the recreated song Pasoori Nu from Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani-starrer Satya Prem Ki Katha on Monday morning. The new version has garnered mixed reviews. Tulsi Kumar has crooned the female vocals. Originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, Pasoori was the most-searched song on Google in 2022.

Satya Prem Ki Katha is set to hit the theatres on June 29. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic film reunites Kartik and Kiara after their 2022 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film was earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu God Vishnu. However, after backlash, it was renamed Satyaprem Ki Katha.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON