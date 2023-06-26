Satyaprem Ki Katha song Pasoori Nu: Even Arijit Singh can't save 'disturbing' remake of Ali Sethi's Pakistani hit

A day after the cast and makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha dropped the teaser for Pasoori Nu, the song was released on Monday. The remake of singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's popular Pakistani song Pasoori, the recreated version is sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. The music video features lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Also read: Pasoori remake teaser from Satyaprem Ki Katha Satyaprem Ki Katha song Pasoori Nu: Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in the music video.

Satyaprem Ki Katha's Pasoori Nu video

On Monday, the makers shared the video of the song Pasoori Nu from Satyaprem Ki Katha, and wrote on YouTube, “Presenting the song Pasoori Nu from the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. Relive the global Hit! Kartik Aaryan as Satyaprem and Kiara Advani as Katha…”

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara romance each other in the music video on a set. There were also glimpses from the film, where the two sat together with picturesque mountains of Kashmir in the background.

The actors wore matching white outfits in the music video as they mouthed the lyrics, which were reworked in Hindi as the original song is in Punjabi and Urdu languages. The music is by Rochak Kohli and Ali Sethi, while the lyrics are by Gurpreet Saini X Ali Sethi.

Reactions to Pasoori remake

The Pasoori remake has not gone down well with some. A person wrote, “Where is the dislike button?” One more commented, "This is disturbing. What was the need? Even Arijit Singh's melodious voice can't save this song." One person also said, “No one can beat old Pasoori...”

Reacting to Pasoori Nu's official video on YouTube, some people defended Arijit. A person wrote, “You can ignore Bollywood but you can not ignore Arijit Singh's melodious voice.” One more wrote, “Pasuri Nu + Arijit = Ghoosbumps (fire emojis).”

About Pasoori

Originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, Pasoori was the most-searched song on Google in 2022. After reports about the song's remake by Satyaprem Ki Katha makers made news, many took to Twitter to slam them.

The shoot for the Pasoori remake reportedly took place last week in Mumbai amid criticism by fans, particularly those from Pakistan. One had tweeted, "What else can they (Bollywood) do??? Now they'll justify using a Punjabi song in a Gujarat-based movie." Satyaprem Ki Katha is set in Gujarat.

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic film reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani after their 2022 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Satyaprem Ki Katha will be released on June 29. The film was earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha. However, after backlash, it was renamed Satyaprem Ki Katha.

