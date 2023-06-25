Pasoori remake teaser from Satyaprem Ki Katha: Fans of Pakistani hit want 'jail for everybody involved'

A few days ago it was revealed that Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's popular song Pasoori would be recreated for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. Now, the official teaser of the song was released on social media ahead of the release of the recreated song tomorrow. From the mixed reactions, it does not seem like fans are pleased with the new version. (Also read: Pakistani Twitter slams Satyaprem Ki Katha makers for recreating Pasoori: 'That's our song') Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the teaser video of the song Pasoori.

The new Pasoori remake

Kartik Aaryan shared the teaser of the recreated song sung by Arijit Singh on his Instagram and wrote, "Relive the global hit! पसूरी नु (Pasoori nu) (stars emoticon) Sattu - Katha’s pure love gets the magical touch of Arijit Singh’s voice (white heart emoticon) #PasooriNu Song Out Tomorrow at 11:11 AM" The teaser sees Kartik and Kiara romancing each other in a dilapidated house in twinning white outfits. The whole song will be released tomorrow morning at 11.11 AM. Kiara Advani also shared the teaser on her Instagram.

Fans disappointed with remake

Many users reacted to the song and expressed their disappointment with the makers of the film for touching the original number in the first place. "Please stop remixing songs...this generation is deprived of original romantic songs." said one user. "I get why people remake old songs BUT THIS JUST CAME OUT MAN. JAIIL FOR EVERYBODY INVOLVED IN THIS IDEA." said an angry user.

"How did makers of this song let it happen to their very own song?" asked an user. "ORIGINAL >>> REMIX" stated another. A comment read, "Kartik Aaryan - brand ambassador of remakes." A second one said, "It wasn't needed (irritated face emoticons) @alisethiofficial was amazing ...can't hear in any other voice." "Another masterpiece is going to get ruined. Why do they make remixes of good songs?" read another comment.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic film reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani after their 2022 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Satyaprem Ki Katha will be released on June 29. The film was earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu God Vishnu. However, after backlash, it was renamed Satyaprem Ki Katha.

