Kiara Advani calls herself ‘very lucky’, says Sidharth Malhotra is her everything: He is my home

Actor Kiara Advani has called her husband-actor Sidharth Malhotra her ‘home’. In a new interview, Kiara called herself lucky as she spoke about true love and marriage. She said that since she had a love marriage, she obviously believes in true love. (Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra is 'fulfilling husband duties', carries wife Kiara Advani's many shopping bags in cute new pic) Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani fell in love while shooting for Shershaah.(Sunil Khandare)

Kiara and Sidharth's relationship

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara got married earlier this year in Rajasthan. They fell in love while shooting for Shershaah, which released in 2021. The duo recently returned to India after vacationing in Japan.

Kiara on Sidharth

Speaking with Mirchi Plus, Kiara said, "Abhi abhi meri shaadi hui hai. Yeh ek love marriage tha. So naturally, main toh believe karti hoon (in true love) (I got married recently. It was a love marriage. So naturally, I believe in true love)."

She also added, "Ghar do logon se banta hain. And main bohot khush kismat hoon ki jo mere saathi hain, the man I've chosen to live my life with... Mera jo pati hain (A home is made by two people. I am very lucky that my partner...my husband), he is my best friend. Mere liye (For me) he is everything. He is my home. Wherever we are, chaahein kahin bhi ho duniya mein jis bhi city mein, mere liye wahi mera ghar hai (wherever we are in this world, in whichever city, for me he is my home)."

Kiara and Sidharth's wedding

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 this year at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. They hosted a reception in Delhi for their close friends and later in Mumbai. Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and many more celebrities attended the grand reception.

Sidharth and Kiara's upcoming projects

Sidharth will be seen in the upcoming film Yodha. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series Indian Police Force. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on Prime Video.

Kiara will be seen in the upcoming romantic musical drama Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29. The film also stars Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania. She also has Game Changer alongside Ram Charan in the pipeline. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON