Sidharth Malhotra is 'fulfilling husband duties', carries wife Kiara Advani's many shopping bags in cute new pic

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were in Japan earlier this month. On Wednesday, Sidharth shared some throwback photos from their recent Japan holiday, and also gave a glimpse into how Kiara was making him 'fulfil husband duties' during the trip. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani walk hand-in-hand as they return from their Japan vacation. Watch Sidharth Malhotra shared throwback photos from his recent vacation with Kiara Advani.

Responding to the pictures Sidharth Malhotra shared on Instagram Stories, Kiara continued their banter and wrote a funny caption. Sharing a glimpse into their recent shopping expedition, Sidharth shared two photos of himself.

Sidharth Malhotra shared photos of himself from a recent vacation with Kiara Advani.

Sidharth carries shopping bags for Kiara

In the first picture, Sidharth can be seen carrying lots of shopping bags. Along with the photo, which showed the actor near a street with his back to the camera, he wrote, "Fulfilling husband duties, one bag at a time."

Sidharth then shared another photo of himself gorging on what appeared to be a burger or sandwich. With it he wrote, "A quick bite before we get 'bag' to work. Thank you for the treat Kiara Advani."

Responding to Sidharth's note about him 'fulfilling husband duties', Kiara wrote on Instagram Stories, "Making sure he works out. Sid (Sidharth) fit." She also responded to Sidharth's food picture by writing 'anytime (kiss emoji)'.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at their wedding.

Kiara and Sidharth's grand wedding

Kiara and Sidharth married on February 7. They tied the knot at Jaisalmer's grand Suryagarh Palace. Sidharth was seen in a sherwani with gold embroidery, while Kiara was in an ivory and pink lehenga, both designed by Manish Malhotra. Their wedding guest list included Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, and others. Businessman Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, who is a childhood friend of Kiara's, was also spotted at a pre-wedding function. She was joined by her husband Anand Piramal.

After hosting a reception in Delhi, Kiara and Sidharth had a grand reception in Mumbai, which was attended by Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and many celebrities. Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, Neha Dhupia, and many more celebs attended the bash.

Unseen pictures from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding.

Unseen wedding pics

Earlier this month, unseen photos from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding, in which the two posed with their moms, were shared by the actors on Mother's Day. Kiara had taken to Instagram Stories and shared a series of pictures featuring herself and Sidharth with their moms, Genevieve Advani and Rimma Malhotra, respectively.

Kiara will be next seen with Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha. She was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Sidharth will soon be seen in his debut web series, Indian Police Force, in which he plays a police officer.

