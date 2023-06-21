Pakistani Twitter slams Satyaprem Ki Katha makers for recreating Pasoori: 'That's our song'

Ahead of the release of Satyaprem Ki Katha featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, it has been reported that the makers are planning to surprise fans with a remake of Pakistani song Pasoori. The news of the Pasoori remake has not gone down well with Pakistani fans, who wish to 'save Pasoori from Bollywood'. Also read: Satyaprem Ki Katha trailer Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in s still from Satyaprem Ki Katha (left) and Ali Sethi and Shae Gill in the Pasoori music video.

About Pasoori

Originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, Pasoori was the most searched song on Google in 2022. As per a recent report, the shoot for Satyaprem Ki Katha's Pasoori remake will take place on Wednesday, and it will be shot in Mumbai over a period of two days. The song is expected to be out days before the film's release in June-end.

Reactions to Pasoori remake

Many Pakistani Twitter users have slammed Satyaprem Ki Katha makers for 'sacrificing another classic'. Some also said they hope 'this is a big fat lie'.

One tweeted, "What else can they (Bollywood) do??? Now they'll justify using a Punjabi song in a Gujarat-based movie." Satyaprem Ki Katha is set in Gujarat. A Pakistani Twitter user also said, "Bollywood just stay away from our precious Coke Studio (Pakistani music-based television programme and franchise)."

A person also said, "You (Satyaprem Ki Katha makers) are about to get so much hate for this, so don't do it! Already it's a bad era for Bollywood movies and music. Negative publicity is not fun anymore." A Twitter user also said, "No way! Save Pasoori from them. That's our song. Hope this is a big fat lie. Hate Kartik and Sajid. Hope this movie flops." One more said, "Another classic sacrificed (crying emoji)." A person also said, “Oh my God please don't. Pasoori is my absolute favourite don't ruin it please.”

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic film reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani after their 2022 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Satyaprem Ki Katha will be released on June 29.

The film was earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu God Vishnu. However, after backlash, it was renamed Satyaprem Ki Katha. In 2021, director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement to announce the change in title. Kartik had also said that the title was changed to avoid hurting sentiments.

