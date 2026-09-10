Shobhaa De fell asleep for 15 minutes while watching Mirzapur The Movie; skewers film in her review: ‘What the hell?’

Ever since Mirzapur: The Movie was released in theatres on September 4, it seemed to have found fans all over. One person, however, seemed utterly unimpressed with it – novelist and columnist Shobhaa De. Posting her review of the film as a Reel, she skewered it for lacking a story. So much so that she also claimed to fall asleep for 15 minutes during its 3 hours and 17 minutes runtime.

Shobhaa De skewers Mirzapur in review

Shobhaa De seemed unimpressed overall with Mirzapur The Movie.

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On a Reel she posted on Instagram, Shobhaa reviewed Mirzapur and said, “I just finished watching Mirzapur The Movie. All I can say is the movie maybe should not have been made at all. I have not watched the series, but I went here with a lot of expectations, given the hype, given the whole build-up to the brand Mirzapur. And came away feeling, what the hell was going on?”

She praised a few members of the cast while calling out others. “A fantastic star cast and the two standout performances for me are Ravi Kishan, just brilliant, and of course, Ali Fazal, who is unbelievably good as Guddu. Mr Tripathi playing Mr Tripathi in the movie, it’s become a bit too monotonous. It’s the same old expressions, the same old delivery,” she said.

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Deep Dive What did Shobhaa De think of Mirzapur The Movie? Shobhaa De criticized Mirzapur The Movie for lacking a coherent story, stating that she fell asleep during part of its runtime and was left asking, 'what the hell was going on?' Why has Mirzapur The Movie become popular among fans? Mirzapur The Movie has gained popularity due to its successful connection with fans, being described as made 'for the fans, by the fans' and creating engaging moments for its characters, helping it to gross over ₹200 crore worldwide. How does the film Mirzapur The Movie relate to the original series? Mirzapur The Movie continues the narrative of the popular Amazon Prime series, bringing back beloved characters while expanding on their stories in a cinematic format, effectively targeting both existing fans and new audiences.

The ‘big surprise’ in Mirzapur

{{^usCountry}} Shobhaa then cheekily added that the film had a surprise, saying, “But, well, in this there’s a big, big surprise is Mr Tripathi, a goody, goody, doing an actual sex scene. Yes, you heard right. Full on. That too with Rasika Dugal playing the Lady Macbeth or a vampish stepmother.” She summed up her review with, “Otherwise, there’s violence of every conceivable kind and for no reason, the story that goes nowhere, and frankly, I fell asleep for something like 15 minutes. And I heard two women at the back snoring too. Maybe it’s meant for men. It wasn’t meant for me.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shobhaa then cheekily added that the film had a surprise, saying, “But, well, in this there’s a big, big surprise is Mr Tripathi, a goody, goody, doing an actual sex scene. Yes, you heard right. Full on. That too with Rasika Dugal playing the Lady Macbeth or a vampish stepmother.” She summed up her review with, “Otherwise, there’s violence of every conceivable kind and for no reason, the story that goes nowhere, and frankly, I fell asleep for something like 15 minutes. And I heard two women at the back snoring too. Maybe it’s meant for men. It wasn’t meant for me.” {{/usCountry}}

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In her caption she wrote, “I spent 900 rupees on the ticket, 260 rupees on bhel, and close to 4 hours wondering why i was watching a movie which had multiple set pieces randomly strung together. I mean...come on ...the dwarf? Camel's milk? A menacing villain who stitches sexy bralets for his "love" ? A headless chicken, scampering for cover.”

Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan. Mirzapur: The Movie is based on the Amazon Prime Video television series Mirzapur (2018). The film has grossed ₹197 crore worldwide since its release.