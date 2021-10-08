Shoojit Sircar: We have presented a different and real perspective of a freedom fighter

Years ago, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar came to Mumbai to make a name for himself in films carrying many ideas. Now, years later, the acclaimed director has fulfilled his vision and brought one of his ideas to life with his next venture, Udham Singh starring Vicky Kaushal. “The subject lived with me but back then I didn’t have the guts or the resources to do justice to the subject. It kept burning with me and I kept it alive,” says Sircar adding, “Perhaps, it helped me possibly in some way.

Collaborating with Vicky for this project was just the way Sircar expected and wanted. He says, “For me the working relationship and connect with someone while starting the shoot is important. I like to partner with like minded, warm and humble people and Vicky is all that and more. His growth in cinema made a difference and connected us. We developed a trust and he got how the film has to be internal, about Udham’s mind, which we have been able to achieve it.”

Ask him about what was most memorable part of making the film and he says, “London shoot and scenes between Udham and Bhagat Singh were beautiful which I cherish. The film has a different perspective to freedom fighters as we know, they are not “put on a pedestal” or bookish. That’s the effort and I have tried. I have seen some films on revolutionaries and freedom fighters and I felt justice was not done to those. And if I believe so, the challenge for me was to make Sardar Udham more impactful otherwise what’s the point of making a film. When you make a film, you should have some perspective.”

Being truthful to stories is important to Sircar who says he doesn’t think about catering to a certain audiences. He explains, “It is not on my mind. I don’t think that someone should take my film, understand it or watch it. I make films with my integrity and there are many likeminded people who connect with my films. What I think about while making a film is that I shouldn’t go wrong and do justice to the subject, in this case to Sardar Udham, what he was and what he was meant to be. That is most important.”