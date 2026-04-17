Shooter involved in firing at Rohit Shetty's house arrested, wanted establish ‘dominance’ in underworld

The shooter, who allegedly fired shots at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's house in Mumbai two months ago, was arrested by a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Thursday.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai house was targeted by gunmen in February.(ANI/Sunil Khandare)

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According to a police statement, the accused has been identified as Pradeep Kumar alias Gaath. He was apprehended from the Chhadami Mattha area on the Agra-Etah road under the Bah police station limits in Agra at 3:56 PM on Thursday.

The firing at Rohit Shetty's home in Mumbai's Juhu suburb took place on the night of February 1, 2026. Gunmen fired shots at Shetty Tower, the filmmaker's residence, hitting the glass railing on his balcony. The attack was allegedly carried out at the behest of the notorious Shubham Lonkar gang to extort money and engender fear within the film industry and among the public.

Forensic team members remove a shattered glass pane from the balcony of filmmaker Rohit Shetty after unidentified persons opened fire at his multi-storey residence, at Juhu. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Joint operation by UP STF and Mumbai Police

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{{^usCountry}} The police statement called the arrest “the result of technical analysis and intelligence sharing between the Mumbai crime branch and the Uttar Pradesh STF.” The operation was conducted under the supervision of Rakesh, Additional Superintendent of Police, STF Field Unit, Agra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police statement called the arrest “the result of technical analysis and intelligence sharing between the Mumbai crime branch and the Uttar Pradesh STF.” The operation was conducted under the supervision of Rakesh, Additional Superintendent of Police, STF Field Unit, Agra. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The accused, a resident of Ashok Nagar in Agra, was motivated by the Lonkar gang's presence on Facebook and Instagram, following which he decided to target Rohit Shetty. The police said that in preliminary questioning, the accused admitted to participating in the crime along with associates Sunny, Deepu, and Sonu to establish "dominance" in the underworld. Following his arrest, the accused was handed over to the Mumbai Police team at the Bah police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused, a resident of Ashok Nagar in Agra, was motivated by the Lonkar gang's presence on Facebook and Instagram, following which he decided to target Rohit Shetty. The police said that in preliminary questioning, the accused admitted to participating in the crime along with associates Sunny, Deepu, and Sonu to establish "dominance" in the underworld. Following his arrest, the accused was handed over to the Mumbai Police team at the Bah police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, Maharashtra Police Act, and the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act had been registered by the Mumbai Police in February {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, Maharashtra Police Act, and the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act had been registered by the Mumbai Police in February {{/usCountry}}

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Pradeep is the latest addition to the list of arrests in this high-profile case. Previously, eight other accused, including Pradeep Sharma alias Golu, Deepak, and Vishnu Kushwaha, were nabbed in joint operations.

About Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty is one of the most successful and popular filmmakers in the Hindi film industry, commonly known as Bollywood. He has directed several successful films in a two-decade career, notably the Golmaal and Singham franchises. The latter forms part of his Cop Universe, which also includes Sooryavanshi and Simbba. The 52-year-old has also directed Chennai Express, which was the highest-grossing Hindi film at one point.

He also hosts Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, a popular reality game show on TV.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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