Mumbai Police recovers weapon used in firing at Rohit Shetty's house, sent to forensics team for further investigation
An investigation was launched after multiple assailants fired four rounds outside the Mumbai residence of Rohit Shetty on February 1.
Four rounds were fired outside the Juhu residence of Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s house in the early hours of February 1, prompting a major security alert in Mumbai. An investigation was launched, and Mumbai police invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused. They also arrested the suspected shooter who fired gunshots at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's house and six others from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in a multi-state operation.
What Mumbai Police said
Now, in the latest update from news agency PTI, an official from the Mumbai Police has confirmed that the crime branch has recovered the weapon used in firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence here from the shooter.
The weapon used in firing gunshots has been recovered from the shooter and was sent to a forensic science laboratory for a ballistic test to confirm its use in the crime," an official said. The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the crime branch so far arrested 12 accused, including shooter Deepak Sharma, in connection with the incident.
According to the investigators, the crime was carried out with the intent to cause harm to the filmmaker and to instil fear and supremacy. Earlier, the crime branch had arrested Aditya Gayaki (19), Siddharth Yenpure (20), Samarth Pomaji (18), Swapnil Sakat (23) and Asaram Fasale, who had allegedly provided a scooter and other logistic support and weapons to the shooter. The five accused arrested in the firing case outside Rohit’s home were produced at the MCOCA court on Tuesday after their police custody had expired. The five who were produced in court were arrested in Pune. Swapnil told the court that the police coerced his statement and made him sign it.
More details
At least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Shetty's nine-storey building in the Juhu area at 12.45 am on February 1. One bullet struck the glass of a gym inside the building. An official said that Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar had taken responsibility for the firing.
On February 11, the Mumbai police invoked sections of MCOCA as they suspect an organised crime network is behind the attack. “They (police) said in the court that the weapon recovered from accused number one, Sakat, was given to him by Praveen Lonkar, who is involved in the Baba Siddique murder case and has been in jail for one and a half years. We stated that he has been in jail for a year and a half. When and how did he get the weapon?” said defence lawyer Ajinkya Mirgal.
Meanwhile, the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) has strongly condemned the firing incident and wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging him to intervene. Similar incidents have been reported in the past, including multiple cases of firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai, for which the Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility in several instances.
(With inputs from PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.