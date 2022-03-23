Shoots are back with a bang!

After the month-long election drill and the third pandemic wave, shoots are back on track in the state capital. The month of March started on a promising note with filmmaker Sudhir Mishra shooting an anthology starring Taapsee Pannu along with Anil Sharma currently filming the entire Pakistan-backdrop for Gadar2 in Lucknow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Post Holi superstar Amitabh Bachchan landed here to shoot for The Umesh Chronicles, his second film with Shoojit Sircar in Lucknow after Gulaboo Sitaabo. The film also stars late actor Irfaan’s son Babil and is being directed by Pooja Kaul.

“We are gradually coming to time when we used to shoot for multiple projects in a go. This week-end we will have team of Bhool Bhuliyaa2 (Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani) arriving here to shoot the leftover portion in Mehmudabad Palace. Sooraj Barjatya’s crew is also coming to shoot for Uunchai in the same period. Nitesh Tiwari’s next with Varun Dhawan will start around April 10 while (The Lunchbox) director Ritesh Batra’s will be shot in May,” tells line-producer Aroon Singh Dicky.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In between the shoot of his current film, Bachchan is expected to join the shoot of Barjatya’s film that has been largely shot in Nepal.

Line-producer Yogesh Tripathi, who is handling the shoot of Gadar-2 in Lucknow and Malihabad, tells, “Director Ashwani Dheer is bringing a project that will be shot in Lucknow-Kanpur with Manoj Bajpai and Jimmy Shergill in June. Also there is a film by director from South that stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.”

Besides, he will be handling shoot of two more web series in April. “First one is Grey written and directed by Aneeta Patel which deals with the dark side of love and relationships. Other one is Chitta written and directed by Rajeev Mendiratta. It is story of a married woman who becomes drug addict to get over her pain of not being able to conceive a child,” shares the producers Revaan Mishra and Satish Harde.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shoot for the TV show Aur Bhai Kya Ho Raha Hai is also underway in the city. “The main set is at the Aunty House and often we have to go for outdoor shoots as well. Like, we are shooting a sequence in Barabanki currently,” says actor Sandeep Yadav who plays a character in the daily soap.

Lucknowite and line-producer Eiqbal Jaafri is handling two projects that are being shot in Varanasi. “Currently, shot of Yatri starring Seema Pahwa, Raghubir Yadav and Jamie Lever is being directed by Harish Vyas. From Wednesday, shoot for Mohan S Kumaran’s film Hari Om Hari will also start. The movie stars Mukesh Tiwari, Vijay Raj, Mohan Joshi and others,” he adds.