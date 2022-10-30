Shraddha Kapoor confirms Stree 2, fans want her to unite with Varun Dhawan

Months after Rajkummar Rao had confirmed Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor has also confirmed the film in a new video. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Stree 2 is the follow-up of the 2018 film that was part of his horror comedy universe. Shraddha's appearance in the Bhediya song Thumkeshwari has now established Stree's connection with Bhediya. Reports suggest Varun Dhawan's Bhediya will also have a cameo in Stree 2. Also read: Bhediya song Thumkeshwari: 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor makes a cameo in Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon dance number

A behind-the-scene video from the shoot of Thumkeshwari shows Shraddha saying, “Super vibe, its so nice to be back on set. Its so exciting for me because we are going to start Stree 2 very very soon.”

According to a Pinkvilla report, Varun can also have a cameo in Stree 2. Both Varun and Shraddha shared a glimpse of Thumkeshwari on Instagram and fans couldn't thank them enough for bringing back Stree. They hailed Shraddha's entry in the song as the actor arrives in the same costume as Bhediya lead actor Kriti Sanon.

A fan commented, “Your entry just burnt everything." Another called it, “Next level entry.” One more fan said, “This cameo has all my heart pieces.” Fans of the Varun and Shraddha called themselves ‘VarShra’ and showered them with love. A comment also read: “Bhediya+Stree=bhaukaal!” Many demanded to see a film with Varun and Shraddha together.

Earlier, Dinesh Vijan had revealed that a Stree prequel titled Mujha was also in works. He had told Pinkvilla in an interview last year, “So, we are doing a film called Mujha, which is the prequel to Stree and tells us about the girl that came in Stree. It goes on the floors in September, and post that, sometime next year, the Stree sequel will happen." He added, “First, we will tell you who was the girl who came in Stree and what other complications she got along. Then the films will start interacting with each other.”

