Shraddha Kapoor goes all out for her dog Shyloh's 10th birthday party. Watch

Actor Shraddha Kapoor on Saturday went all out for her dog Shyloh's tenth birthday. Taking to Instagram, she posted a series of videos and a picture along with a heartwarming note, giving her fans and followers a glimpse of the celebrations. Shraddha's friends also joined the birthday bash.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, "Happy 10th Bday to my Babu!!! Can’t believe he is 10! To me he will always be my little babu Shyloh He has brought so much joy to our lives. We are so blessed to have him as our sweetest family member. Grateful for him beyond words"

She also wrote, "Thank you my gurlzies for coming home & celebrating! @shraddha.naik @nikitamenon1 @namdeepak @jinal.jj For all the treats & the cake! He loves you guys so much Thank you my amazing fan clubs for your precious edits! I’m going through them since morning & they just fill me up with so much gratitude! You guys are the best! Your love for Shyloh is so wonderful, I’m sure he feels it!!! Thank you all for your wishes Thank you Paru for taking care of me while growing up & now Shyloh with so much love,since all these years! (she has taken this video)".

Taking to the comments section several celebs wished the pooch. Actor Tiger Shroff wrote, "Soooo cuteee" followed by some emojis. His sister Krishna said, "Happy birthday, Shyloh!" and dropped hearts.

Recently, Shraddha returned from the Maldives after enjoying a break with her parents, Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure. Shraddha shared stunning pictures from the island nation. It was her second trip of 2021 as she attended cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding with Shaza Morani. The actor's rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha was also present at the wedding celebrations.

ALSO READ: Azeem Khan takes 'full accountability' of split with Saba Qamar

On the work front, Shraddha has been busy with several of her upcoming projects. She has been working on Luv Ranjan's upcoming untitled movie, in which she stars opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. The Chhichorre actor has also signed a three-film franchise based on the character Naagin, a shape-shifting snake.