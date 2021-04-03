IND USA
Azeem Khan has spoken about Saba Qamar and their split.
Azeem Khan takes 'full accountability' of split with Saba Qamar, says she had 'the most amazing soul'

Actor Saba Qamar took to social media on Friday to announce her split from Azeem Khan. Now he has responded, wishing her well in life.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 03:32 PM IST

Pakistan actor Saba Qamar took to Instagram on Friday to let her fans know that she has called off her wedding to Azeem Khan. Now, he too has shared a post on social media, talking about how he takes full responsibility for it.

"Saba Qamar you have the most amazing soul and you deserve all the happiness in the universe. May God you bless with all the success and love. Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations. And yes I would like to take full accountability of this breakdown," he wrote.


In her post on Friday, Saba had written, "Hii Everyone I have a very important announcement to make, due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan, 'WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED NOW' hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it's never too late to realise the bitter realities! I also wanted to clear ONE IMPORTANT thing that is: "I have never Met Azeem Khan in my life we were only connected over the phone" It's a very hard time on me right now but as we all know 'THIS TOO SHALL PASS' Insha Allah :) Much love to you all! -Saba Qamar."

Also read: When Hrithik Roshan talked about dad Rakesh getting shot by mafia: 'They wanted money, we didn't pay'

While neither Saba nor Azeem mentioned a reason for their split, it was reported some time ago, that a woman had accused Azeem of sexual harassment. Azeem had addressed the issue in an Instagram video, but deleted it later.

Saba was seen with late actor Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium. She played his wife in the movie. After Irrfan's death, she had paid tribute in a social media post. She'd written, "Deeply disturbed to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. I still can’t absorb the news. It feels like yesterday coming back from the sets of Hindi Medium. You taught me a lot as an actor and a mentor. It is indeed a huge loss to the cinema world. Such a brilliant actor gone too soon. You left a huge irreplaceable void in Cinema Irfan. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May Allah give them strength to bear this loss. RIP Raj. Yours Only, Meeta."

