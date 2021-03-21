Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shraddha Kapoor goes snorkelling in the Maldives, enjoys 'life under water', watch video
Shraddha Kapoor goes snorkelling in the Maldives, enjoys 'life under water', watch video

Shraddha Kapoor on Sunday took to social media platform Instagram sharing a video of her snorkelling in the blue waters of the Maldives.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor is holidaying in Maldives.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor is currently in the Maldives, vacationing with her parents, and has been sharing breathtaking posts on her social media handle making fans crave for a holiday. The Haider actor on Sunday took to social media platform Instagram to share a video of her snorkelling in the blue waters.

In the video, the actor is seen wearing floral swimwear as she entered the water. As the video progressed, see several sea species swimming by was caught on the camera. This includes a shoal.

The experience for the actor was nothing less than magic as she wrote, "Life under water" followed by a few emojis and Coldplay's Magic playing in the background. Many fans dropped heart emoticons in the comment section and the post has been liked by many Instagram users.

Earlier, she had posted a video of a few dolphins that she spotted, calling them her 'Spirit Animal!' She had also posted breathtaking pictures of herself from the island nation.

The actor recently attended the wedding of Priyaank Sharma, her cousin and son of actor Padmini Kolhapure, in the Maldives. He tied the knot with Shaza Morani, daughter of producer Karim Morani, as per the Christian traditions. They had already had a court marriage in February, and they followed it up with a Hindu ceremony after returning from the Maldives.

Shraddha dancing at the wedding were shared online. She was also photographed with her rumoured boyfriend, Rohan Shrestha. On the work front, the actor was last seen in Baaghi 3, opposite Tiger Shroff. She has also signed a three-film franchise on Naagin, a shape-shifting snake, to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

Shraddha has also Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled movie in the making. She stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the project.

