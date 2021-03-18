Shraddha Kapoor chills in Maldives with parents, drops stunning selfie

Giving her fans major vacation goals, Shraddha Kapoor on Thursday shared a gorgeous selfie amid the picturesque location of the Maldives. The Street Dancer 3D actor hopped on to Instagram to share the mesmerising view of the location with her fans.

The snap sees the Stree actor with her back to the camera, wearing a white floral print spaghetti top. The actor is all smiles as her luscious locks blow with the wind. In the backdrop, one can catch a captivating view of the beach and the sea. The snap also captures a clear blue sky filled with clouds.

Shraddha Kapoor shared a new picture on Instagram.

Taking to the caption, the Ek Villain star simply left a beach, a pink flower, a mermaid and a blue heart emoticon. Celebrity followers including singer Kanika Kapoor and more than 80,000 fans liked the post over the photo-sharing platform. Many chimed into the comments section, leaving red heart emoticons.

Also read: Amrita Rao's first picture with son Veer is pure delight, RJ Anmol calls him 'our world, our happiness'

On the work front, Shraddha, who was last seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3, has reportedly signed a three-film franchise based on the tele-series Naagin, to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON