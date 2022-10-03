Shraddha Kapoor: Lot of things have changed for female actors since I started off

Shraddha Kapoor’s 12 year long career started with Teen Patti, and a few films later, she met with stardom courtesy Aashiqui 2. And the one change she has observed ever since, is that female actors have it better now.

“A lot of things have changed since I started off, especially for female actors. Now we see films made from a female gaze, with the actress being the driving point of the story. Not only are women headlining many films and stories but they are also written in a deeply layered manner, which can create an impact. It’s a great time for women in Indian cinema,” says the 35-year-old.

Kapoor will be seen next in Luv Ranjan’s directorial opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor. While she says that there is nothing at all she would want to change about her career, her biggest learning so far has been this, “One lesson that I hold close to myself is — change is the only constant. As an actor, one has to always keep changing, evolving, learning and unlearning. As an actor, I just want to keep bettering myself as a person, keep bettering myself from who I was yesterday, and want to make the world a wee bit better.”

But since we are talking about being an actor, social media is an inseparable part of her job, and that’s also a pretty big change in the course of her career. Kapoor has aced the same, and how. Her Instagram boasts of a whopping 75 million strong following. Doesn’t it put a lot of pressure on her? “I don’t like to see it as pressure as much as the humangous love that’s being showered on. My fanclubs, my babudis, my gems, are my most precious ones. I regularly go through all their reels, videos, posts and edits that they make with so much love and I get so overwhelmed and grateful. I am here all because of them,” she says.

