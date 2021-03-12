Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shraddha Kapoor poses on beach with 'birthday mommy' Shivangi, credits 'baapu' Shakti Kapoor for pic
Shraddha Kapoor poses on beach with 'birthday mommy' Shivangi, credits 'baapu' Shakti Kapoor for pic

Shraddha Kapoor posed on the beach with her mother, Shivangi Kolhapure, for a picture clicked by Shakti Kapoor. She posted the photo to wish her mom a happy birthday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor has shared a special birthday post for her mother.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor has shared a new picture on Instagram on her mother Shivangi Kolhapure's birthday. She gave her father Shakti Kapoor the picture credit.

The photo showed Shraddha and her mother lying on the beach, on their stomachs. She captioned the post, "Birthday Mommy 👯🌸💜 Photo by Baapu @shaktikapoor."

Shraddha's friend and makeup artist Shraddha Naik commented, "To the one who gives the warmest hugs. Happy Birthday Aunty!!" Others also took to the comments section to wish Shraddha's mother a happy birthday.

The actor recently attended the wedding festivities of her cousin, Priyaank Sharma, in the Maldives. Priyaank, son of actor Padmini Kolhapure, tied the knot with Shaza Morani, daughter of producer Karim Morani, in accordance with Christian traditions. They had already had a court marriage in February, and they followed it up with a Hindu ceremony after returning from the Maldives.

Pictures of Shraddha and actor Anil Kapoor, dancing along with the 'baaraat', were shared online. In the Maldives, she was photographed with her rumoured boyfriend, Rohan Shrestha.

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor and Anil Kapoor join Priyaank Sharma's baaraat, dance like no one is watching. See pics

Both Shakti Kapoor and Rohan's father, Rakesh, have approved of their potential union. On being asked about Shraddha and Rohan’s relationship, Rakesh told ETimes, “As far as I was told, they were friends from their college days. Besides, they have many common friends in Juhu. They both are doing so well in their professional lives, so any decision they take about being together will also be a sensible and mature one.”

