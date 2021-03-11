Shraddha Kapoor and Anil Kapoor join Priyaank Sharma's baaraat, dance like no one is watching. See pics
- Shraddha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure danced at Priyaank Sharma's baaraat as he tied the knot with Shaza Morani in accordance with Hindu traditions.
After dreamy pre-wedding ceremonies and a Christian wedding in the Maldives, Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani got married according to Hindu rituals at a luxury resort in Lonavala. They took to Instagram to share pictures from their grand nuptials.
Priyaank’s cousin Shraddha Kapoor, mother Padmini Kolhapure, and Anil Kapoor danced like there was no tomorrow at his baaraat. “Humne Mari Entriyaan #baarat,” Priyaank captioned his post.
In another post, Priyaank introduced his groom squad and also revealed that his bride, Shaza, ‘crashed’ his baaraat. She could be seen dancing with everyone in some of the photos. “Ladkewale #baarat. The one where @shazamorani crashes 😂😂😂. @sam_and_ekta. @padmasitaa Excitement levels - see tags,” he wrote in his caption.
Shaza also shared pictures from the wedding and gave a shout-out to her ‘magical family’. She also thanked everyone who made it so special.
Earlier, Priyaank had shared pictures from his Christian wedding with Shaza, and gushed about his beautiful bride. “PS The best day of my life!! #withmybest #justlookather,” he had written on Instagram.
Last year, Priyaank made his Bollywood debut opposite Ravi Kishan’s daughter, Riva, in Sab Kushal Mangal. The film, which also starred Akshaye Khanna, Satish Kaushik, Supriya Pathak and Rakesh Bedi, was a box office dud.
In an earlier interview with ETimes, Priyaank said that Akshaye was one of the reasons he signed Sab Kushal Mangal. Talking about how the senior actor made him feel comfortable on the set, he had said, “I remember we were shooting a night scene. That was the first day I was going to shoot scenes with Akshaye Khanna and I had already shot for 10 hours. I was so tired by the time we started doing the scene together that I was goofing up lines and missing my pauses. He came to my rescue. He put me to such ease. He decided to do my lines with me and helped me relax.”
