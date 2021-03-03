IND USA
Shraddha Kapoor at Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani's wedding.
bollywood

Inside Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani's Maldives wedding: See Shraddha Kapoor's toast, bride and groom's first dance

  • Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani hosted a Christian-style wedding ceremony in the Maldives this week. The couple exchanged their vows at a beach ceremony, and danced to Ed Sheeran's Perfect.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:47 AM IST

Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani tied the knot in a Christian-style wedding in the Maldives this week. The couple is legally married, following a court marriage in February. Priyaank and Shaza were joined by their friends and family, including Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor.

In photos and videos from the wedding bash, Priyaank was seen wearing a peach-coloured suit for the ceremony while Shaza stepped out in a white bridal gown. The couple had a beach wedding at sunset. Since Shraddha was representing the groom's side, she was seen wearing beige pants and a chic white top with yellow suspenders like the other groomsmen. Meanwhile, the bridesmaids wore yellow gowns.

In a video from the wedding ceremony, Shraddha was seen delivering a toast. She recalled how Priyaank and Shaza's relationship began and congratulated the couple. In another video, Priyaank was seen having a ball with his groomsmen as they danced together. The couple cut a three-tier wedding cake, with Priyaank and Shaza giving a piece to each other and offering it to Priyaank's mother, Padmini Kolhapure.

The yesteryear star was seen wearing a blue ensemble. Following the end of the ceremony, Priyaank and Shaza had their first dance. They danced to Ed Sheeran's Perfect.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor dances to Kamariya as she rings in 34th birthday in Maldives. Watch

Priyaank and Shaza were planning on a Hindu wedding ceremony in Mumbai. However, the couple and their families were forced to postpone the rituals owing to the cap set on the number of wedding guests allowed at a function in Maharashtra. Confirming the news, Shaza's uncle Mohammed Morani told The Times of India, "We respect the law and will not put anybody to risk."

