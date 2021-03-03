Inside Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani's Maldives wedding: See Shraddha Kapoor's toast, bride and groom's first dance
- Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani hosted a Christian-style wedding ceremony in the Maldives this week. The couple exchanged their vows at a beach ceremony, and danced to Ed Sheeran's Perfect.
Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani tied the knot in a Christian-style wedding in the Maldives this week. The couple is legally married, following a court marriage in February. Priyaank and Shaza were joined by their friends and family, including Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor.
In photos and videos from the wedding bash, Priyaank was seen wearing a peach-coloured suit for the ceremony while Shaza stepped out in a white bridal gown. The couple had a beach wedding at sunset. Since Shraddha was representing the groom's side, she was seen wearing beige pants and a chic white top with yellow suspenders like the other groomsmen. Meanwhile, the bridesmaids wore yellow gowns.
In a video from the wedding ceremony, Shraddha was seen delivering a toast. She recalled how Priyaank and Shaza's relationship began and congratulated the couple. In another video, Priyaank was seen having a ball with his groomsmen as they danced together. The couple cut a three-tier wedding cake, with Priyaank and Shaza giving a piece to each other and offering it to Priyaank's mother, Padmini Kolhapure.
The yesteryear star was seen wearing a blue ensemble. Following the end of the ceremony, Priyaank and Shaza had their first dance. They danced to Ed Sheeran's Perfect.
Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor dances to Kamariya as she rings in 34th birthday in Maldives. Watch
Priyaank and Shaza were planning on a Hindu wedding ceremony in Mumbai. However, the couple and their families were forced to postpone the rituals owing to the cap set on the number of wedding guests allowed at a function in Maharashtra. Confirming the news, Shaza's uncle Mohammed Morani told The Times of India, "We respect the law and will not put anybody to risk."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Priyaank, Shaza Morani's wedding: See Shraddha's toast, first dance
- Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani hosted a Christian-style wedding ceremony in the Maldives this week. The couple exchanged their vows at a beach ceremony, and danced to Ed Sheeran's Perfect.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon issues apology for Tandav, Fans say Heropanti 2 poster is like Hitman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana shames modern achievers for wearing 'torn jeans', Twitter unearths pics
- Twitter users reacted after Kangana Ranaut shamed 'achievers' of today for wearing 'torn American jeans and rags like blouses'. Some found pictures of Kangana herself wearing the clothes that she described.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny finds husband wearing nothing but a hat, shoots video for world to see
- Sunny Leone 'found' husband Daniel Weber wearing nothing but a strategically placed hat, and decided to shoot a video of him for her Instagram followers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flight trailer: Mohit Chadda stars in airborne thriller
- The trailer for Flight, a new film starring Mohit Chadda, has been released. Watch here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shabana Azmi shares rare black and white throwback pic, see here
- Shabana Azmi shared a rare throwback picture from the golden era. While there are number of well-known faces in the picture, she mentioned how she failed to recall who the Soviets were in the picture.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha Kapoor dances to Kamariya as she rings in 34th birthday in Maldives
- A video of Shraddha grooving to Stree song Kamariya during her birthday celebrations in Maldives has appeared online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahim lets his hair down at wedding of Capt Amarinder Singh's granddaughter
- Ibrahim Ali Khan attended the wedding of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's granddaughter recently, and pictures of him having a good time have surfaced online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger birthday dinner: Disha-Krishna walk hand in hand, mom joins them too
- Tiger Shroff, mom Ayesha Shroff, sister Krishna Shroff and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani came together for the actor's birthday dinner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Shraddha was proud of Shakti, wanted him as her dad in next birth too
- Shraddha Kapoor turns 34 on Wednesday and to celebrate we are revisiting the time she told her father, Shakti Kapoor, how proud she was of him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch baby Tiger Shroff calling for world peace, in throwback video on birthday
- Here's a video of almost-baby Tiger Shroff, taking to the stage with his father, Jackie, back in the early 1990s.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika's ad called out for plagiarism by Yeh Ballet director Sooni Taraporevala
- The creatives behind an apparel advertisement featuring Deepika Padukone have been accused of plagiarism by Yeh Ballet filmmaker Sooni Taraporevala, who has called the incident 'intellectual theft'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fans aren't fooled by Tiger's Heropanti 2 look, point out similarities to Hitman
- Fans have once again spotted similarities between Tiger Shroff's character in Heropanti 2, and Agent 47 in the Hitman video game series. A new poster for the film debuted on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol's Devi turns 1, she says the film brings 'a lump to my throat till today'
- Kajol celebrated the completion of one year of her short film, Devi. She mentioned how the film could still make her emotional.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter fact-checks Parineeti's Saina biopic for incorrect serve on poster
- Several Twitter users pointed out that the poster for the upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic, starring Parineeti Chopra, appears to show an incorrect serve action.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox