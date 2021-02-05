Actor Shraddha Kapoor attended her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding on Thursday with her extended family and also, rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha. The two were seen exiting the wedding party venue in Mumbai, together with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor.

Priyaank, who is the son of actor Padmini Kolhapure, tied the knot with producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza Morani on Thursday morning. They later threw a party for their close family members and friends. Shraddha's parents--actor Shakti Kapoor and his wife Shivangi were also present.

Shraddha with Siddhant and Rohan at the wedding.

Shraddha was seen in a white sharara set while Rohan, who is a celebrity photographer was seen in a blue kurta pyjama. Siddhant looked the most casual in a 'Kelloggs' T-shirt, black shirt and black pyjamas.

Shraddha and Rohan have been rumoured to be dating since a couple of years. The news of their approaching wedding gained steam recently with a comment from Varun Dhawan.

“Congratulations VD and Nats. When you know you know! VD you’re a lucky guy!” Rohan wrote in an Instagram Story, congratulating Varun and his wife, Natasha Dalal on their wedding last month. Reposting the message, Varun wrote back, "I truly am. Hope you are ready."

Later, Shakti spoke about the rumours and said that Shraddha is free to marry whoever she wants to, but that he isn't aware that she is dating Rohan. “Why only Rohan Shrestha? If she comes and tells me whoever she has chosen and wants to settle down with, I will not have any objection,” he told ETimes. He added, “Rohan is a very nice boy. He does come home but he has come home since childhood. Shraddha hasn't told me that she plans to marry him. To me, they are still just childhood friends. I do not know if they are serious about each other."

Recently at the Mumbai airport, a paparazzo asked Shraddha if she's planning on getting hitched. She blushed and replied, in Marathi, "What are you saying?"

