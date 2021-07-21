Shraddha Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor bring back Crime Master Gogo in new video

Actor Shraddha Kapoor shared a fun new video on Instagram on Tuesday. The video, made for a streaming platform, also featured her father, actor Shakti Kapoor.

In the video, Shraddha is seen put nail polish on her toes. However, her self-care moment is hijacked by her dad, who arrives in his Crime Master Gogo outfit--complete with the moustache and the spit-curl on his forehead.

Shraddha exclaims 'bapu!' on seeing her father. Swinging his red cape, he says, "I am Crime Master Gogo. I am back. Aaya hu toh kuch toh loot kar jaunga (I am here, and I will not leave without stealing something).” He then nicks her nail polish and runs away.





"Arre Baapu nail polish toh chhod dete (Dad, you should have spared my nail polish at least! @disneyplushotstarvip what have you done? #GogoIsBack Aaye hai toh kuch loot kar jaayenge," Shraddha captioned her post. Shakti also posted the same video on Instagram and wrote, "Gogo is back #gogoisback #crimemastergogo .... with my Amazing Daughter."

Shakti reportedly brought back the character for a Disney+ Hotstar project. Speaking about it, he told News 18, "I can’t reveal much about the show as the platform will make the announcement but all I can It was a surreal moment to recreate such an iconic character. It became extra special as it also features Shraddha. It was a dream come true to work with her. I have always been a fan of her work. She fondly calls me bapu (father) and loves the character of Crime Master Gogo. In fact, she jokes around saying that she is Crime Mater Gogi (laughs). In fact, it would be interesting if someone can make a film called Crime Master Gogo Aur Uski Beti Gogi. It would be fun."

Crime Master Gogo is a character from cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It starred Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles.