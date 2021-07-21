Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi on why they never show daughter Mehr’s face: 'When she grows up, she can make that choice'

Actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have revealed the reason why they don't show the face of their daughter Mehr. After announcing their second pregnancy, they took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank their fans and followers for their wishes.

Thanking people, Angad Bedi said, “Thank you for all your wishes... Really appreciate everybody’s message, whether it's been on Twitter, on Facebook or on Instagram. Thank you for sharing your love with us.”

Neha Dhupia added, "Thank you very much, everyone. We've been going through all the messages. It's been overwhelming. Thank you for all the love. I wanted to write back to each and everyone, but padh toh liya tha but uske baad mauka nahi milraha tha (I read them but didn't get the chance to reply)."





Angad read the wishes of fans on Instagram. A fan asked the couple, "Why don't you ever show Mehr's face." Angad answered, “There’s a reason for that. It's because she is too young. When she grows up, she can make that choice for herself.”

Neha and Angad welcomed their daughter Mehr in November 2018. The couple got married in May 2018 in a private ceremony at a Gurudwara.

On Monday, they took to their respective social media accounts and shared the news of Neha's pregnancy. The duo posted a family picture with their daughter. Neha captioned her post, "Took us 2 days to come up with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. @prasadnaaik #WaheguruMehrKare." Sharing the same picture Angad wrote, "New Home production coming soon.. Waheguru mehr kare @prasadnaaik."

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Angad spoke about Neha's second pregnancy. "It’s a different experience and not easy on her. But she is keeping her spirits up, working and finishing all her projects keeping the timelines in mind. We are happy to bring in a new family member soon. For me, her health is of prime experience We had discussed thinking of having a sibling for Mehr. But we didn’t know, it would be so soon. We are grateful that it has happened at the right time."

Also Read | Supriya Pathak calls her stepson Shahid Kapoor ‘our main anchor’, reveals Mira Rajput is ‘a great cook’

Meanwhile, Neha was last seen in 2018 Kajol-starrer Helicopter Eela. Angad last featured in the 2020 film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.