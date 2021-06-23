Shraddha Kapoor shares sea-view from her home as she enjoys 'monsoon snuggles' with her dog, see pic

Actor Shraddha Kapoor gave fans a glimpse of how gorgeous the sea looks from her apartment in Mumbai in her latest Instagram post. She also attracted a loved-up comment from her brother Siddhant Kapoor.

Shraddha Kapoor can be seen with her pet dog in the picture that she shared late Tuesday. Dressed in a red top and blue shorts, she is seen bending down as the dog kisses her on the nose. They are seated on a window-side couch with cushions thrown around. A gorgeous view of the sea and the monsoon sky full of clouds can be seen from her sea-facing house.

The Baaghi 3 actor posted the picture and wrote, "Monsoon snuggles." Siddhant was one of the first ones to comment and he wrote, "two of my favourites". Actor Varun Sharma also commented, "Suchhhh a Cuteeeeeee Pictureeeee." Actor Tushar Pandey wrote, "The view," and dropped a few heart emojis.

Fans also showered the post with love and it has already garnered more than 1.2 million likes.

Shraddha lives in her Mumbai residence with her parents - Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi. Her brother Siddhanth Kapoor also lives with them. The Saaho star often gives her fans a peek into her sea-facing house.

Most recently seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff, Shraddha has a few films lined up next. She will be seen in a reboot of the 1989 film, Chaalbaaz, which was directed by Pankaj Parashar and starred Sridevi. Titled Chaalbaaz In London, the new film is also being directed by Pankaj. The original movie also starred Rajinikanth and Sunny Deol in lead roles.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 released just days ahead of the pandemic-induced lockdown last year. It also featured Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in important roles.