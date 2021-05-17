Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Step inside Shraddha Kapoor's sea-facing house in Mumbai. See pics and videos
Shraddha Kapoor gives a glimpse of the picturesque view of Mumbai beach from the window of her residence in the city.
Step inside Shraddha Kapoor's sea-facing house in Mumbai. See pics and videos

  Actor Shraddha Kapoor's house is cosy, boasts of a collection of soft toys and cute cushions, and has a view of the sea. Step inside her Mumbai house with these pics and videos.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 06:09 PM IST

Actor Shraddha Kapoor lives in her Mumbai residence with parents, Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi, and brother Sidhanth Kapoor. She often shares pictures and videos from inside her house, giving fans a peak into her sea-facing house.

Let us take a look at some pictures that give us a tour of Shraddha's house.

Shraddha's bedroom has a wall full of photo frames and she also has a simple, minimal desk in a corner of her bedroom.

Shraddha has a brown sofa set placed in a corner of the house. The area is graciously decorated with large artifacts.

One of the most attractive things about her house is the large-sized windows and the seaside view it offers.

Shraddha also has a balcony full of greenery with ample birds feeders to attract birds to her abode. She shared a glimpse last year ahead of the the pandemic induced lockdown that began in March.

Earlier in March 2020, Shraddha had shared a sneak peak into her "cozy corner" for fans. It is a small, light coloured corner with soft toys and cute cushions occupying most of the half-circular couch placed there. The corner has beige coloured curtains to complete the look.

Even Shraddha's bathroom is a style statement with the textured walls and mosaic floors. She offered a glimpse to fans on her Instagram earlier.

Shraddha was most recently seen in Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 3. The film was among the last ones to hit theatres in India last year before the pandemic led to theaters shutting down for nearly nine months.

Shraddha has a few projects lined up next and she announced Chaalbaaz In London earlier this year. The film will be a reboot of the 1989 rom-com classic Chaalbaaz directed by Pankaj Parashar. Pankaj also directed the original movie starring late actor Sridevi, Rajinikanth and Sunny Deol in lead roles.

