Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonu Sood provides proof after he's accused of taking undue credit for arranging hospital bed
Sonu Sood has been actively helping those in need, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Sonu Sood has been actively helping those in need, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
bollywood

Sonu Sood provides proof after he's accused of taking undue credit for arranging hospital bed

  • Sonu Sood provided screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation after it was suggested on Twitter that he took credit for arranging a bed for someone in need, despite never having contacted the authorities.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 05:38 PM IST

Sonu Sood has responded after the official Twitter account for the District Magistrate and Collector, Ganjam, wrote in a tweet that his foundation didn't contact them to arrange a bed for a person in need, but seemingly took credit for it. Sonu said that he never claimed to have contacted the DM in the first place.

The actor furnished screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation with a person who was looking for an oxygen bed. Sonu, through his foundation, has been helping provide Covid-19 resources to those in need.

On Monday, the official Twitter account of the Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam, wrote in a tweet, "We don’t received any communication from @SoodFoundation or @SonuSood. Requested patient is in Home isolation and stable. No bed issues @BrahmapurCorp is monitoring it." The tweet also had a screenshot of Sonu's tweet, in which he had written that help had been provided, and a 'bed has been arranged'.

Sonu responded, "Sir, We never claimed that we approached you, it's the needy who approached us & we arranged the bed for him, attatched are the chats for your reference.Ur office is doing a great job & u can double check that we had helped him too.Have DM you his contact details. Jai hind." He attached screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation in which a person had first provided details of a patient, and then confirmed that help had been received.

Also read: Sonu Sood heartbroken as Covid-19 patient he helped get hospital bed dies: ‘Sometimes, life is so unfair’

Sonu's intentions, in recent weeks, have come under doubt, with more and more people questioning him on social media. The actor spent more than a year providing aid to the needy. Last year, he told SpotboyE in an interview, “I am not really going out of my way to justify my behaviour to people who doubt my intentions. To be negative is in their DNA. It’s not their fault. All these are trolls. They have no spine and they are only seeking attention.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
sonu sood covid-19 sonu sood public work + 1 more

Related Stories

Rakhi Sawant recently said Sonu Sood should be India's PM. The actor has now reacted.(Varinder Chawla)
Rakhi Sawant recently said Sonu Sood should be India's PM. The actor has now reacted.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Sonu Sood reacts after Rakhi endorsed him as country's next PM

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 05:21 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant recently expressed her wish to see Sonu Sood become the Prime Minister of India. The actor has now reacted.
READ FULL STORY
Sonu Sood has thanked Sara Ali Khan for her contribution to his charity foundation.
Sonu Sood has thanked Sara Ali Khan for her contribution to his charity foundation.
bollywood

Sonu calls Sara 'a hero' after she contributes to his charity foundation

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 08, 2021 04:36 PM IST
  • Sonu Sood has thanked actor Sara Ali Khan for her contribution to his charity foundation. He added that she has inspired India's youth to come forward and help amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.