Shraddha Kapoor nails Natrajasana in Maldives with a serene sunset backdrop

Shraddha Kapoor recently touched the 60 million follower mark on her Instagram and the fitness enthusiast thanked fans and showed love to them in her own special way. The actor who is currently holidaying in the Maldives has been posting a lot of beautiful and serene images from Bollywood's current favourite vacation spot.

However, her latest picture took things up a notch. The image in which the actor thanked her fans for all the love has been taken from a distance and shows a silhouette of Shraddha nailing the Natrajasana aka the dancer pose. If you look carefully, you will see the 34-year-old standing on a dock while doing the asana with the most beautiful sunset in the background. The image also features the resort and the famous crystal clear water of the Maldives.

We cannot get over how picturesque this image is. Shraddha conveyed her gratitude with a long note that she shared as the caption with the post. It read, "Abundant Love!!! #60M Overwhelmed and overflowing with gratitude Thank you all so, so much for your precious and unlimited love My fan clubs, sweetest babudies, you guys are the best!!! Over the days I’ve been going through your amazing edits Thanks to each one of you for making such a beautiful effort. Unlimited love right back, stay safe and please take care of yourselves (sic)."

Check out some of the other serene images that the actor has been sharing with her fans from the land of white sand beaches:

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 release Baaghi 3. The film also featured Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Her upcoming projects include a yet-to-be-titled film by Luv Ranjan in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter