Shraddha Kapoor sets Maldives on fire in blue Zara bralette, Stradivarius shorts

Raising the bar of fashion goals for beachwear this summer, Street Dancer 3D star Shraddha Kapoor set Maldives on fire with her sultry sunkissed pictures. Twinning with the serene landscape of the island nation, Shraddha gave the Internet a sneak-peek into her breakfast scene this Wednesday and fans can’t stop swooning over the fashionista’s sartorial pictures.

Taking to her social media handle, Shraddha shared the pictures which instantly took the Internet by storm. The frames featured the diva donning a turquoise knit bralette top teamed with a pair of beige shorts.

The top was made of viscose fabric which is obtained from wood grown in more sustainably managed forests, where trees are cultivated in a controlled manner as part of programmes that guarantee reforestation. Flaunting a waistline to die for, Shraddha paired it with pleated stone-coloured shorts that came with a cloth belt of the same colour.

Made of polyester, viscose and elastane, the shorts looked chic as they contrasted well with the turquoise top. Leaving her frizzy hair open in a messy manner, Shraddha accessorised her look with a pendant and a chain.

Opting for a no-makeup look, Shraddha sat before a breakfast table in the backdrop of the ocean waters and enjoyed a “Breakfast for the soul (sic).” A floppy hat and a Forever 21 bag lay on her side and we are totally in love with Shraddha’s summery colours and beach style.

In another picture, the actor is seen standing on the edge of water with her eyes closed and face lifted upwards to soak in the Maldivian sunshine. She captioned it, “Sublime sun (sic)” and punctuated it with emojis.

The turquoise top is credited to the Spanish apparel brand Zara that boasts of fast fashion and trendy collections with latest lookbooks every week. The pair of stone shorts are from women's clothing fashion brand from Barcelona, Stradivarius, while the floppy hat is from Myaraa by Namrata Lodha.

Shraddha Kapoor was styled by celebrity stylist Namrata Deepak.

