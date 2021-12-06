Shraddha Kapoor sings BTS and Coldplay's My Universe for her dog Shyloh, fan calls her 'ARMY girl'. Watch

Actor Shraddha Kapoor sang BTS and British rock band Coldplay's song My Universe for her dog, Shyloh. Taking to Instagram, Shraddha shared a video in which her dog lay next to her as she sat beside him.

In the video, Shraddha wore a navy blue full-sleeved T-shirt and paired it with back tights. The song, which was recorded earlier, played as Shraddha smiled and looked at the camera. After a few seconds, Shraddha panned the camera towards Shyloh. Sharing the video, Shraddha dropped a purple heart.

Reacting to the post, Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda Khan commented, "Mwaaah!!!! Too cute." Shraddha's brother Siddhanth Kapoor dropped a heart-eyes emoji.

Several fans also asked if Shraddha was an ARMY member which is what the BTS fandom is called. A fan wrote, "ARMY girl." A person also said, "I think you should collaborate with BTS." "BTS-My universe! Awww," commented a user. "Wow BTS ARMT," wrote another user.

In September, Coldplay released the music video for My Universe, their new collaboration with BTS, on YouTube. Sung in English and Korean, the new track has both bands singing about the possibilities of love.

BTS has so far collaborated with several singers such as Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Ed Sheeran, Steve Aoki, Charli XCX and several others.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor has several projects in the pipeline. She will be next seen in Chaalbaaz In London which will be a reboot of the 1989 romantic comedy Chaalbaaz. As per news agency ANI, the actor has also signed a three-film franchise based on the TV series Naagin, to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

Shraddha's yet-to-be-titled romantic film opposite Ranbir Kapoor is scheduled to release on January 26, 2023. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Bhushan Kumar, the movie will also feature veteran actor Dimple Kapadia. The movie was announced in December 2019. However, the shooting and its release kept getting postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.