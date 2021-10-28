Shraddha Kapoor: I don’t think talk about my personal life takes away the focus from my work

While Shraddha Kapoor continues to be spotted by the paparazzi occasionally, the actor has not had a release this year, nor has she given an interview in some time or been out there too much. She laughs as she finally takes out time to talk with us.

“I am very much here. I have been filming for my film with Luv (Ranjan; director) sir. I am really looking forward to it coming out next year,” shares Kapoor, who is shooting for the untitled project in Delhi.

Mention how her personal life keeps making a lot of buzz — talks about her marriage to rumoured boyfriend photographer Rohan Shrestha — and she asserts that she chooses to not comment on such topics. “I don’t think all this takes away the focus from my work because I have never really spoken much about my personal life anyway,” she says.

Talking about travelling amid the pandemic for work and shooting with the covid-19 norms, the actor — who is now associated with Booking.com — shares that the restrictions didn’t hamper much after a point. The happiness to be back on set eclipsed everything else as everyone got used to the new shooting environment.

“We were following all the protocols strictly, and within those, managing to shoot. It just feels so good to be back on set, I am living my dream of being an actor and doing what I love to do. To work with Luv sir as a filmmaker, and Ranbir (Kapoor), who I adore as an actor, Dimple (Kapadia) ma’am, who I love as an actor and as a person… it has really already been such a memorable experience,” exclaims the 34-year-old, who has the remake of Chaalbaaz, Chaalbaaz in London lined up next.

Looking forward to “things opening up again” as the pandemic gets under control, Kapoor adds, “It is all about exploring new cities, and that is going to be memorable now. Maybe I will plan something for the New Year’s.”