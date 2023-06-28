Shreya Ghoshal amplifies tweet about not getting prioritised in Tum Kya Mile from Karan Johar film, deletes it later

Shreya Ghoshal joined her fans who are not happy about her not being a part of the ‘dream team’ behind Tum Kya Mile, the latest song released from Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Though the song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, the teaser released on Tuesday had listed Karan Johar, Pritam, Arijit Singh and Amitabh Bhattacharya as a ‘dream team’, without any credit to Shreya. The song stars lead actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Also read: Tum Kya Mile: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh channel SRK-Kajol in first song from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Shreya Ghoshal deletes retweet

Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh sung Tum Kya Mile.

While the incident has left the singer's fans angry, she too, took to Twitter and retweeted a post that read, “I for real hate the second priority treatment given to @shreyaghoshal when she's infact singing the most beautiful part of the song!” The retweet is no longer available on her timeline.

Shreya Ghoshal retweets post about Tum Kya Mile.

In a fresh tweet, however, she wrote, “After so long a song that defines the perfect comeback of the great rich musical romantic #KaranJohar style Bollywood that we missed so badly! #TumKyaMile is pure love. Song out now.. Love you @arijitsingh, you sound heart melting beautiful.”

Karan Johar's dream team

It all began when Karan shared the teaser which called Karan Johar, Pritam, Arijit Singh and Amitabh Bhattacharya a "dream team." Reacting to it, a user wrote in the comment section, "Where is name Shreya Ghoshal in the teaser?" “Atleast give credit to Shreya Ghoshal as well. Why only male singer? @karanjohar,” added another one. Meanwhile, someone else came out in support of the makers and said, “For people in the comments raving about Shreya's name not there, chill out guys. They just wanted to mention the dream team they have formed in the past few years. ADHM, Kalank, Brahmastra all of them are Arijit+Amitabh+Pritam+Karan Johar. There is no credit stealing going on here. Shreya is mentioned in the tags and she will be in the music video as well.”

Tum Kya Mile

Tum Kya Mile is the first song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, and composed by Pritam. The lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya while Vaibhavi Merchant did the choreography.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar's directorial return after over six years. It also marks the reunion of Alia and Ranveer after the success of Gully Boy. The film is slated to hit theatres on July 28. It also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

