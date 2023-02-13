Shreyas Talpade apologises for old video from Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal: 'I'd never hurt anyone's sentiments'

Shreyas Talpade has apologised for an old video from his 2012 film Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal. His apology came after a Twitter account shared the clip and claimed Shreyas' character “disrespected Om”, the divine symbol in Hinduism. (Also read: Shreyas Talpade recalls he was warned about Naseeruddin Shah's 'temperament')

Shreyas wrote "apologies" and a folded-hand emoji and posted an apology note Monday evening. The note read: “There are too many factors while one is shooting... which includes one's mindset during a sequence, especially action scenes, the director's requirements, the time constraints & a lot of other things.”

It added, “But this is not me explaining or justifying myself for what you see in the video, all I can say is this was completely unintentional & am very apologetic for the same. I should've seen that & brought to the director's notice. Nevertheless, I would never intentionally hurt anyone's sentiments or repeat something like this.”

A screenshot of Shreyas Talpade's apology.

In the 30-second video shared on social media, Shreyas can be seen stopping a lorry by blocking its way with his foot and touching the front. The lorry had "Om" written where Shreyas put his foot.

A Twitter user shared the video with the comment saying, “Christian man put his foot on OM. Ever saw this type of disrespect for any other religion in Urduwood?” After the clip of Shreyas Talpade, we get to see Tigmanshu Dhulia mouthing his famous dialogue from Anurag Kashyap's 2012 crime thriller Gangs of Wasseypur. Tigmanshu aka Ramadhir Singh says: “Hindustan me jab tak cinema hai, log c****** bante rahenge (People will be fooled in this country as long as cinema is being made here).”

Directed by Priyadarshan, Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal also featured Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, Asrani, Shakti Kapoor and Nyra Banerjee. It was a Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam film Marykkundoru Kunjaadu and a reboot of the 2006 comedy film Malamaal.

Shreyas, who featured in some popular comedy films in the 2000s, has limited his work to Marathi cinema and occasional Hindi films. In 2017, Shreyas made his directorial debut with Poster Boyz.

The actor was last seen in the biographical drama Kaun Pravin Tambe? that released last year. Next up, he will be seen in Kangana Ranaut's directorial - Emergency. He essays the role of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the upcoming film.

