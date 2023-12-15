Shreyas Talpade heart attack: Actor's wife reveals when he will be discharged, thanks doctors for ‘timely response’

On Thursday, Shreyas Talpade, who was shooting for his upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle, suffered a heart attack and was rushed to Mumbai’s Bellevue Hospital. On Friday, his wife Deepti Shreyas Talpade took to Instagram to release a statement, giving an update on his health. Deepti said the actor 'is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days'. Also read: Actor Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty

Deepti Shreyas Talpade's post

Shreyas Talpade's wife Deepita has taken to Instagram to post about his health. (File Photo)

She wrote, “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I’m relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team’s exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise.”

Deepti concluded by saying, “We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us.”

Shreyas told wife he felt uneasy

Earlier, a source told Hindustan Times, Shreyas Talpade was absolutely fine and shot the entire day for the Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome to the Jungle on Thursday. “He shot through the day, was absolutely fine and joking around with everyone on the set. He even shot sequences that had a bit of action. After finishing the shoot, he went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy. She rushed him to the hospital but he collapsed on the way,” the source said. The hospital had also confirmed to Hindustan Times, "Shreyas Talpade is admitted. He was brought late in the evening. His health update is awaited."

Shreyas' upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle is expected to hit the screens next year and features an ensemble cast that includes actors Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Tusshar Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek and Lara Dutta, among others. Ahmed Khan is directing the film, while Farhad Samji has written it.

