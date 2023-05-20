Shreyas Talpade: 'Not only fans, even we are eagerly waiting for Golmaal 5'

Shreyas Talpade has said that even he is waiting eagerly for the next instalment of his hit comedy franchise, Golmaal. Rohit Shetty had promised fans that he will soon come out with Gomaal 5, but the new film is yet to begin. Shreyas was part of Golmaal Returns that came out in 2008 and also featured Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kareena Kapoor, and Tusshar Kapoor, along with Shreyas. (Also read: Sharman Joshi has requested Rohit Shetty to include him in Golmaal series again) Shreyas Talpade in a still from Golmaal Again.

The first Golmaal film by Rohit Shetty - Golmaal: Fun Unlimited - came out in 2006 and featured Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor and Arshad Warsi alongside Ajay Devgn. Rohit has since made three Golmaal sequels - Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3 and Golmaal Again.

Speaking with ETimes, Shreyas said, "To be very honest, not only the fans, even we are eagerly waiting for Golmaal 5. Just before the pandemic hit us, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn had announced that we would be doing the next installment of Golmaal. However, unfortunately, COVID happened and then things changed. So to be very honest, we are not aware of what the story is. Only Rohit is aware of it. So once he calls us and tells us, we'll be able to talk more about it. But yes, like the fans, we are also eagerly waiting for Golmaal 5."

Asked to recall some fun moments from his on-sets experience, Shreyas said that each day on sets of the films is a party day. "We have to credit our captain Rohit Shetty for the same because the atmosphere on his sets is always lively and fun. I read somewhere that Rohit said as long as he makes films, he will continue to make Golmaal. So similarly, as long as we are here in this industry, we want Rohit to keep on making Golmaal movies because it is extremely refreshing to be on that set and meet all the lovely friends."

Kaun Pravin Tambe? was the most recent Hindi film featuring Shreyas Talpade. He will now be seen in Kangana Ranaut's directorial debut, Emergency. Shreyas plays the role of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the film that also stars Kangana along with Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman and late Satish Kaushik.

