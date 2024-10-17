Shreyas Talpade on delay on his film Emergency: ‘It was really sad and led to losses’

It has been over a month since Shreyas Talpade’s film Emergency, directed and led by Kangana Ranaut, was postponed from its planned release. And the film is yet to get a new release date. The actor admits the delay came with a lot of disappointment and wonders why people passed judgment before watching the film. Also read: Kangana Ranaut agrees to cuts suggested in her film Emergency Emergency was initially slated for a September 6 release.

The film is based on the 1975 Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana is playing the lead role as well. The film has been embroiled in a battle with the censor board for non-issuance of the certificate for its release, which led to the delay.

Some days back, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had told the Bombay High Court (HC) that actor-producer Kangana had agreed to the cuts suggested by them in her film. However, the film is yet to get a certificate.

On the film’s delay

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shreyas got candid about the stir, and the future of the film.

“The delay of the film was a really sad thing. Sometimes people pass judgement without watching the film. I feel one should watch the film before making any perception about it,” Shreyas tells us, adding, “It comes with losses too as there is a lot involved in the production, publicity and flow, which breaks.”

The actor adds, “Having said that, in a huge country like India, it is sometimes difficult to please everyone. A filmmaker never makes a project intending to hurt anyone’s sentiment. That is never the intention”.

On stir around the film

The biographical drama is caught up in controversy after some Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, accused the film of misrepresenting the community and getting historical facts wrong.

Here, Shreyas asserts that everyone has a right to share their opinion. “In a democracy, everyone has a right to express, share if they have felt offended, and raise an objection. Now we have tried to sort out to an extent that nobody should have any objection to it,” says the actor.

He continues, “This delay comes with sadness but what to do? We don't want people to get hurt by watching our film or come to the theatre with that emotion. We want everyone to come watch the film with an open heart”.

Here, Shreyas asserts that people should have watched the film and decided that. “Anyway, maybe they felt offended by the promos. In a democratic setup, everyone has a right to express their view, and as a filmmaker, we have to accept that view and move ahead”.

On the release plan

Shreyas knows that suggested cuts are being incorporated in the film, and shares that Kangana is the best person to decide the release of the film now,

“We are sorting the issue and then will release it. We want people to come and enjoy the film. The idea is to not hurt anyone. We want to make sure everybody is happy with it and then release the film,” he ends.