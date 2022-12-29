Shreyas Talpade: People see me in a different light now

After several comedy outings such as Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010) and Housefull 2 (2012), actor Shreyas Talpade has now set eyes on thriller. “I am doing a couple of thrillers right now. Earlier, I was known only for comedy. What has happened, especially after Kaun Pravin Tambe? and Pushpa - The Rise (2021; he dubbed for actor Allu Arjun’s character for the Hindi version) is that people see me in a different light now. Apart from thrillers, I am also shooting for a love story. I am giving it my best and hoping for the best,” says the 46-year-old.

Talpade says, in the past, he had to sign a few films despite not being fully convinced. But he doesn’t do that anymore. “There were times when I did certain films for friends and seniors. But my heart was not in them. Those movies either didn’t work, or if they worked, they didn’t do much for me, career-wise,” asserts the Iqbal (2005) actor. He adds, “Now, my agenda is to just sign films carefully and give them my best.”

In a two-decade-long career, Talpade has done over 45 films. But he says the hunger to prove himself “has only increased” by the day. The actor adds, “I think every film is a new film. People look forward to your work when you have done well and they expect more from you. I have to make more efforts and ensure that I entertain more with each film I do.”

