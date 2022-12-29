Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shreyas Talpade: People see me in a different light now

Published on Dec 29, 2022 02:02 PM IST

After several comedy outings such as Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010) and Housefull 2 (2012), actor Shreyas Talpade has now set eyes on thriller

Actor Shreyas Talpade garnered praise for his work in the film Kaun Pravin Tambe?, which released this year.
ByRishabh Suri

After several comedy outings such as Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010) and Housefull 2 (2012), actor Shreyas Talpade has now set eyes on thriller. “I am doing a couple of thrillers right now. Earlier, I was known only for comedy. What has happened, especially after Kaun Pravin Tambe? and Pushpa - The Rise (2021; he dubbed for actor Allu Arjun’s character for the Hindi version) is that people see me in a different light now. Apart from thrillers, I am also shooting for a love story. I am giving it my best and hoping for the best,” says the 46-year-old.

Talpade says, in the past, he had to sign a few films despite not being fully convinced. But he doesn’t do that anymore. “There were times when I did certain films for friends and seniors. But my heart was not in them. Those movies either didn’t work, or if they worked, they didn’t do much for me, career-wise,” asserts the Iqbal (2005) actor. He adds, “Now, my agenda is to just sign films carefully and give them my best.”

In a two-decade-long career, Talpade has done over 45 films. But he says the hunger to prove himself “has only increased” by the day. The actor adds, “I think every film is a new film. People look forward to your work when you have done well and they expect more from you. I have to make more efforts and ensure that I entertain more with each film I do.”

