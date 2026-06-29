Shreyas Talpade reveals how Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan helped him get his first house after Om Shanti Om
Farah Khan expressed joy over Shreyas Talpade's revelation that his role in Om Shanti Om helped him purchase his first home in Mumbai.
Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane while visiting actor Shreyas Talpade's home for one of her cooking vlogs. During the conversation, Shreyas revealed how Om Shanti Om played a crucial role in helping him buy his first house in Mumbai.
How Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan helped Shreyas Talpade buy his first house
After Farah wrapped up her signature gifting session, Shreyas and his wife found themselves surrounded by presents. It was then that the actor shared a personal anecdote, revealing that it was because of Om Shanti Om that he was able to purchase his first home. Farah was surprised by the revelation and said she was delighted to hear it.
Shreyas recalled, "Mein bank gaya tha, but loan eligibility nhi tha mera and then the banker lady said, 'Kaunsi film kr raha h? Maine kaha Om Shanti Om, usne poocha kaun hai usmein? (I went to the bank, but I didn't qualify for a home loan. The bank officer asked me, 'Which film are you working on?' I said, 'Om Shanti Om.' She then asked, 'Who's starring in it?'), I said Shah Rukh Khan, she asked who's directing? I said Farah Khan. She said can you get me a letter?"
Shreyas then explained how Farah and Shah Rukh Khan helped him secure the loan. He added, "I called Farah, and she got me a letter from Shah Rukh Khan in two days and that evening they sanctioned the loan."{{/usCountry}}
Shreyas then explained how Farah and Shah Rukh Khan helped him secure the loan. He added, "I called Farah, and she got me a letter from Shah Rukh Khan in two days and that evening they sanctioned the loan."{{/usCountry}}
Reacting to the story, Farah said, "I am so happy because humne tujhe kya hi paise diye honge Om Shanti Om ke (We probably didn't even pay you much for Om Shanti Om)."
About Om Shanti Om
Directed by Farah Khan and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Om Shanti Om starred Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role alongside Deepika Padukone in her Bollywood debut. Released in 2007, the film emerged as one of the year's biggest blockbusters, earning praise for its music, lavish production, memorable dialogues and nostalgic tribute to Hindi cinema.
About Shreyas Talpade's recent release
Shreyas is currently seen in Welcome To The Jungle. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and others in key roles. The film has taken a strong start at the box office, collecting ₹63.75 crore in India so far, and is inching closer to the ₹100 crore mark worldwide.
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