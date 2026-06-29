Shreyas Talpade reveals how Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan helped him get his first house after Om Shanti Om

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane while visiting actor Shreyas Talpade's home for one of her cooking vlogs. During the conversation, Shreyas revealed how Om Shanti Om played a crucial role in helping him buy his first house in Mumbai.

How Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan helped Shreyas Talpade buy his first house

Shreyas Talpade reveals how Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan helped him get loan for his first ever house.

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After Farah wrapped up her signature gifting session, Shreyas and his wife found themselves surrounded by presents. It was then that the actor shared a personal anecdote, revealing that it was because of Om Shanti Om that he was able to purchase his first home. Farah was surprised by the revelation and said she was delighted to hear it.

Shreyas recalled, "Mein bank gaya tha, but loan eligibility nhi tha mera and then the banker lady said, 'Kaunsi film kr raha h? Maine kaha Om Shanti Om, usne poocha kaun hai usmein? (I went to the bank, but I didn't qualify for a home loan. The bank officer asked me, 'Which film are you working on?' I said, 'Om Shanti Om.' She then asked, 'Who's starring in it?'), I said Shah Rukh Khan, she asked who's directing? I said Farah Khan. She said can you get me a letter?"

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{{^usCountry}} Shreyas then explained how Farah and Shah Rukh Khan helped him secure the loan. He added, "I called Farah, and she got me a letter from Shah Rukh Khan in two days and that evening they sanctioned the loan." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shreyas then explained how Farah and Shah Rukh Khan helped him secure the loan. He added, "I called Farah, and she got me a letter from Shah Rukh Khan in two days and that evening they sanctioned the loan." {{/usCountry}}

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Reacting to the story, Farah said, "I am so happy because humne tujhe kya hi paise diye honge Om Shanti Om ke (We probably didn't even pay you much for Om Shanti Om)."

About Om Shanti Om

Directed by Farah Khan and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Om Shanti Om starred Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role alongside Deepika Padukone in her Bollywood debut. Released in 2007, the film emerged as one of the year's biggest blockbusters, earning praise for its music, lavish production, memorable dialogues and nostalgic tribute to Hindi cinema.

About Shreyas Talpade's recent release

Shreyas is currently seen in Welcome To The Jungle. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and others in key roles. The film has taken a strong start at the box office, collecting ₹63.75 crore in India so far, and is inching closer to the ₹100 crore mark worldwide.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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